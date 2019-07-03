BLACKFOOT — If, when you hear the term “acoustic duo,” you imagine two people sitting on stools, lightly strumming guitars, singing about how life has treated them poorly, think again.
Danika & the Jeb, a Nashville duo, are dynamic, uplifting, and fun, while their music is a soulful combination of artfully written songs and powerful musical phrasing. They were named 2016 Artists of the Year from Concerts in Your Home and are often heard on SiriusXM Radio.
When asked about why she has never applied to American Idol, Danika said, “I never looked at the music industry like a lottery. I don’t need to buy a ticket. I simply need to be an artist.”
Danika’s belief is that a well-written song can embody all emotions of the human existence, and she articulates that beautifully with her slightly raspy yet warm voice and truthful lyrics.
Grand-nephew to the great country guitarist Clyde Moody, Jeb Hart can craft a story with six strings. Despite a car accident that left him unable to play for several years, Jeb’s determination to overcome prevailed. After listening to Jeb perform, the two most common responses from fans are “the best guitar player I’ve ever heard” and “it sounds like there’s two of him.”
Danika and the Jeb will be performing Wednesday, July 17, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. This will be performed as a backstage concert where the audience sits on the stage surrounding the performers in an intimate concert seating arrangement. This concert arrangement has proven to be very popular with both performers and audience members alike.
Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at blackfootpac.com, (208) 317-5508, or at the door the night of the concert.