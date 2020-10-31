Diva Dance Team from Blackfoot had four soloists that competed at Open Dance Nationals in Farmington, Utah on October 24th, bringing home several awards in the solo competition. All four Diva dancers received the 1st place Queen titles along with other awards.
Alexa Lewis competed in the Advanced Contemporary Division for 18-25 year-olds and won 1st place Queen title and also won High Gold by scoring 98% or higher out of 100. She also got on the All American Team by placing in the top highest scores at the competition. Alexa also won the MVP in the Contemporary Division, by having the Highest Score out of all the Contemporary routines. Amber DeGiulio competed in Advanced Lyrical ages 12-14 and Hailey Tucker competed in Advanced Jazz ages 9-11. Amber and Hailey both received 1st place Queen Titles and both made it on the All American Team. Kylie Slayton did her Hip Hop Solo in the Beginning Division for ages 12-14 and won 1st place Queen title and High Gold along with also getting on the Junior All American Team. Diva Dance is under the direction of Wendy Schild.