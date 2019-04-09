BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll signed a National Service Recognition Day Proclamation Tuesday encouraging residents to recognize the positive impact of national service in the community, and to thank those who serve and find ways to give back to the community, according to Lisa Tornabene, the city’s information officer.
Along with this, Mayor Carroll and Bingham County/City of Blackfoot Volunteer Council Chairperson Traci Hebdon presented three individuals with volunteer recognition awards for their service to the Blackfoot and Bingham County communities.
Paul Bingham was recognized for increasing the awareness of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Bingham County. He began this campaign five years ago, spending long hours contacting local organizations, churches and schools in an effort to recruit volunteers. Through his efforts, guidance and leadership, donations were $18,735 in 2018.
Following his father’s example, LuDell Evans has served the community for most of his life. He was recognized for his involvement with the Sons of Utah Pioneers, and his work with the Boy Scouts of America.
Kevin Heiner has been a volunteer advocate for the Bingham Crisis Center Hotline since 2017. During this time, he has singlehandedly answered calls 24 hours a day for many weeks in a row, also covering when a staff member was unavailable. Kevin has addressed client concerns regarding domestic violence, suicide and trauma on a daily basis, calming the fears of numerous individuals over the past two years.
“The city and the volunteer council, along with many others, thank these individuals for the selfless contributions that make our community a better place. It is our hope that many others will follow in their footsteps,” Tornabene said.