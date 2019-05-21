BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners are planning to construct a new Road and Bridge Shop near the Solid Waste Transfer station off Highway 26 next fall, and have decided to sell the building on North West Main Street that currently houses some Weed Department offices and its supplies of chemicals.
The building will go up for auction on June 24 along with property taken by the county for unpaid property taxes. After consulting with public works director Dusty Whited and Chase Hendricks, civil deputy from the prosecutor’s office, it was decided that the building should not be sold for less than the $44,000 the county paid for it, so bidding on it will start at $45,000.
Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring said Wada Farms had considered buying the building, but backed out when Idaho Power Company asked for more than $1 million to bring power to it.
Commissioner Mark Bair said they considered making improvements to the building so it could house the entire weed department, but decided it would be more economical to sell the building and move the department into the new shop building.
In other business during his weekly report to the commissioners, Whited said some residents of a neighborhood in the Moreland townsite have asked that a couple of east and west roads there be closed to truck traffic because they’re being damaged by the heavy vehicles.
Whited said he went out and inspected the damage and it is severe.
“Some are broken up and others are rutting,” he said. “These are small neighborhood roads not built to withstand that type of traffic. Trucks should not even be using them.”
Bair asked whether the closure was to be seasonal or permanent.
“We would rather it be permanent,” Whited said. He said it would cost the county thousands of dollars to rebuild the roads to a standard that would support heavy truck traffic, and drivers for two nearby businesses only use the roads as shortcuts.
Bair and Manwaring suggested that instead of posting the roads, Whited should talk to the business owners and tell them the problem.
“If we talk to them, they would probably stop the trucks from using the roads,” Manwaring said.
Whited also gave the commissioners a report on progress of the county’s annual spring weed spraying. He said they’ve almost completed spraying all of the locations where puncture vine is prevalent and will soon begin general spraying of roadsides and along railroad tracks.
He said they’re spraying now for puncture vine even though the noxious weed hasn’t yet sprouted because it’s easier to do it while the ground is bare. The chemical they use, which is different from that used on other weeds, is a residual and will still kill the plants when they do emerge, he said.