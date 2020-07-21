BLACKFOOT — The Tribal Office of Emergency Management (TOEM) officially reported three new COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 24 positive cases on the Fort Hall Reservation, with 17 recovered, and one confirmed death.
This brings the total of Tribal members that have or had COVID-19 to 42 individuals. Test results are officially compiled and reported by the Fort Hall Indian Health Services Unit (IHS) and Community Health Center (HRSA).
The following information was provided on the three new positive individuals:
- Minor, contracted by a transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
- Minor, contracted by transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
- Adult female, contracted by transmission from a positive case, individual is home self-quarantined.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday with five in Bingham County and four in Bannock County. This brings the total to 444 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Of the 493 total confirmed and probable cases, 325 have recovered from COVID-19.