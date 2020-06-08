BLACKFOOT – Zac Fillmore addressed members of the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency (BURA) last week about a new lease on life for the building that houses the New Frontier at 80 N. Broadway.
The owner of the Teton House, Leo Hancock, was not able to make an appearance at the BURA meeting to discuss in detail his plans for the location, but Fillmore presented the engineering side of the project that would involve three of the businesses in the same strip in the historic downtown district of Blackfoot.
Fillmore started with a three-dimensional look of the facility as it would look at completion, showing the zero setback signage as well as the rustic, classic feeling of the sandy colored brickwork. Once he had used the images to draw attention to what the hope of the location is, he moved to the drawings and drafts of the insides.
Starting with the expansion over the course of three different locations, the restaurant would boast nearly 27,000 square feet of total space, although some would only be usable as storage. The basement, which has been used as storage only in previous years, would still remain mostly storage due to lack of egress areas and proper exits.
Fillmore then moved on to some of the classic parts of the buildings including two apartments that are above the current bar. Both are like time capsules, he said.
“The first is frozen in time somewhere around the late 1800s and the second one is like the day we landed on the moon. It's pretty amazing,” he said.
Fillmore explained that the two locations provide an interesting glimpse into the past and allow for some interesting historical items to be seen.
After addressing the apartments, the preliminary drawings include the entrances to the apartments as well as leaving them intact. The concept drawings show an elongated entrance with seating on one side and a bar on the other. As one progresses deeper into the building, they will reach the open floor plan dining area, then the kitchen, and off the south side of the kitchen is a private dining area, similar to a “chef's booth” where a visiting chef would request to dine and watch the cook staff prepare the meal.
The plans for the new location for the Teton House would directly reflect the desire to revitalize the downtown area of Blackfoot, similar to the project at the Candy Jar and other locations, Fillmore said, providing a nice area for tourism as well as bringing commerce back to the historic part of town.
The plans for the remodel would bring the location up to code on structural, electrical, and other codes to be in compliance, he added. Furthermore, there would need to be some asbestos abatement or covering to bring the location up to code.
Members of the board for BURA were interested in the drawings, but had reservations based on price. Fillmore explained that the owner intends to make on offer on the location pending further interest from BURA. The members decided to table the item until their July 7 meeting and requested that Fillmore try and have the owner at the meeting as well.