SHELLEY – The Shelley School Board ushered in the era of new Superintendent Chad Williams during its monthly meeting Thursday night.
The meeting began by highlighting positive happenings.
“Too often schools and school boards are forced to deal with negative things and we are going to institute a change in philosophy immediately,” Williams said. “We are going to be positive and we are going to highlight the positive things that are happening around the Shelley School District.”
A list of positive activities and positioning for future positive events were unveiled and the district introduced its employee of the month in Tony Cuevas from the maintenance division.
“Tony is always where he is supposed to be and works without any question,” maintenance director Don Wilde said. “Tony is a valued employee and we want to keep him here for a long time because he gets things done and done when we need them done.”
Williams presented the budget report which appeared to be in order and was accepted by the board.
Several reports were presented by Williams which were a continuation of business as usual for the board including the ISBA Summer Leadership Institute and notification of the school board election timeline with support materials to be ready in the middle of August for the board members who will be up for re-election in November. Deadlines were discussed for having those materials submitted the first week of September.
One item that caught the attention of the board will be the committees that Williams presented to the board. He asked that the committees have involvement of the parents in the district with a board member also attending the committee meetings. He felt that there are several key committees, including safety, a parent advisory committee, and several others that, if approved by the board, will help with the continued exchange between the parents, students and the administration to keep a positive flow of information between patrons and administration.
Williams also presented his suggestion for tentative goals for the board, including improved safety for the schools and students, excellence in education, home-school relations and board relations. Williams stated that continued work in these areas, especially on behalf of the board, will only strengthen and enhance the opportunities that the Shelley School District has before it.
Courtney Markham presented information on the district’s SAT scores, and while scores tend to fluctuate from year to year, Shelley’s scores have been on the positive side this year. The expectation is that the scores will likely be even better in the coming years.
Some of the action items that were discussed included the status of the summer maintenance plans and where they were currently (all in good shape) by Don Wilde and a mastery education grant update by Jared Heath which was well received by the board with the intent to continue with the gathering of information for a further report on the possibility of implementation in the future.
A Memorandum of Understanding has been drafted and will be presented to the city regarding joint use of facilities. Officials say the school and city have a good working relationship and the intent is to have that continue into the future.
Williams presented a tentative 10-year financial plan of probable needs and would like the board to use this plan as they project future needs for supplemental levies and potential bond requests in the future.
The rotation of building assignments for the board was presented and approved as well.