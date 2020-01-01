It is often difficult to watch a movie that has roots to a classic novel or has been adapted into film form before. That is the case with “Little Women,” the 2019 version, which was adapted from Louisa May Alscott’s novel.
It was also made into a film version on two different occasions, a 1994 film and a 1940s film as well. Both of the film versions preceding this year’s movie were very well received and quite frankly, were delivered in a better manner.
That doesn’t make this version bad or not watchable, just different.
For instance, at times it was difficult to follow the story line and what the director was trying to get you to see. The cinematographer was great and the scenes from France and Seaside were very enjoyable. There was just something amiss with this adaptation.
I thought the casting was fine and there were good performances by Meryl Streep and Emma Watson, however the makeup artist left Streep looking yellow during the big marriage scenes which was not acceptable.
The film was also a bit confusing with the linguistics as it just didn’t feel that it took place in the 1860s, but more like it took place in current times aside from the carriages and horseback riding.
As a whole, it was a film that was very watchable, if slow in sections.
There was one area where I felt that the director, Greta Gerwig, totally missed the point and that was with the character Amy.
In the book, Amy grew up in front of us, from a child to a young adult and it just didn’t feel that way here. She was played by a 23-year-old actress and you had the same voice, that of a mature woman all the way through the film.
It may seem that I am being a bit over-critical, but again, Gerwig missed the point with Laura Dern’s character. I was excited to see her cast in this movie and was looking forward to seeing Dern’s portrayal of Marmie. Instead, I got a very bland performance, one that was empty and that left the film without a narrator, something that is so necessary to the beautiful way that the story was meant to be told. That was lacking and therefore, the movie really had no direction to it and was left without a source to go back to for direction.
This was not a bad movie, quite the contrary. It was worth watching, but it was not the book, nor was it nearly as accomplished as the two predecessors.
On a scale of 1-5, it probably was a 4 or maybe a bit lower than that.
“Little Women” is showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill so be sure to check their website at www.royaltheaters.com for showtimes and seating.