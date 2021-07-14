FIRTH – Mental health has come to the forefront of the medical industry over the past few years, and none would argue that the pandemic was easy on the human psyche, but some of the limitations that people are met with are now being overcome. The people of Firth and surrounding areas are now given another option for mental health help from Anna Blonquist, PMHNP-BC (Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner) who has opened a small clinic in her hometown.
Mental health concerns are becoming more important as the world progresses. Every day there are new issues and well-documented issues that require the help of a professional to aid in the successful aid and recovery for patients. Until recently, certain types of disorders were going partially or completely undiagnosed because there simply was not enough information and research conducted to reach a diagnosis and establish a plan of action. Because of these shortfalls, as a nation, the U.S. has focused on mental health.
Blonquist has worked in the mental health field for 20 years and specialized in children between the ages of 11-19, as well as focusing on specific issues that bombard these young impressionable minds. Some of those areas she works with include medication management, anxiety, binge eating disorder, cannabis abuse, and electronic screen syndrome. These are not the only areas that she works with and she offers a full list on her website. Blonquist explains that she wants to help as many people as possible with their mental health journey and works to develop specialized help for each person that she helps.
The office hours are currently listed in the evenings from 5:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. It is currently listed that no insurance is accepted, and prices are listed between $100 and $400. Contact Blonquist directly for a consultation through her website or through Facebook.