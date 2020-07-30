This film is part two of a five-movie franchise based upon the books by the same name written by Stephanie Meyer.
It is about a human named Bella who is in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen who has sacrificed and moved away from Bella’s home in order to help protect her.
Bella, very depressed about the whole situation, has tried repeatedly to get Edward to turn her into a vampire which he has declined to do.
The whole film revolves around the depression that Bella is in and her newfound friendship with Jacob, who is a Native American and part of a tribe of Quileute Indians whose sworn enemies are vampires.
Jacob becomes part of a group of “shape shifters” within the tribe who are sworn to protect humans from vampires and he does so repeatedly with Bella.
The story is really a love story between Bella and Edward and eventually it is believed that Bella has killed herself as revealed in a dream by Edward’s sister that she finds out is not true and she solicits the Volatari, a powerful coven of vampires that governs all of vampire kingdom.
Long story short, Bella and Edward are reconnected and eventually Edward agrees to help Bella become a vampire if only to save her life and make it possible for them to be together which will take us ultimately to the third film in the franchise.
