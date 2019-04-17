BLACKFOOT – There are a lot of movies out there that are sequels or remakes, and very seldom is the second time around as successful as the original.
People will point out that “The Godfather II” won the Academy Award and they are right, it was better than the original, and others will point out that after the first “Star Wars,” some of the sequels were the same or better, and because of enhanced CGI and cinematography, they would also be correct.
The new remake of Stephen King’s novel, “Pet Sematary,” could fall into that category as well.
It is a new movie, it doesn’t follow the same story line as the original. It is able to stand on it’s own two (or four) legs.
The premise may be the same as a family moves to a new house only to find that there is a holy or unholy site in the woods back behind their new home.
It’s a place where if a body is buried, it can come back to life, only a bit different than they were when they were alive the first time around.
This isn’t your ordinary “scary movie.” It is different, with a plot and decent actors and well-cast with a well-developed script.
Sure, there are those moments where you might jump out of your theater seats a time or two and there is the look in a cat’s eyes when he has returned from the place behind the house.
There are a few places in the movie where the characters are definitely showing the changes from their stay in the cemetery and that can give you chills up and down your spine.
To be honest, I rather enjoyed the new movie better than the original and that is not often the case.
“Pet Sematary” is a refreshing take on a classic Stephen King novel, one that kept me enthralled with his descriptions and the way he could build a character throughout the book. This movie is much the same way as directors Kevin Kilsch and Dennis Wiedmyer worked to build the characters and they had ample acting power with which to do so.
Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow definitely worked their characters to the max and the result is a movie that I would watch again and it will most likely end up in my DVD collection when released.
It isn’t the greatest horror movie of all time, but it definitely is a cut above (no pun intended) most slashers that are being made these days.