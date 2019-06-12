New federal data shows that Idaho has continued to grow over the last nine years, especially in the state’s largest cities.
The U.S. Census Bureau released its annual population estimates for cities and towns across the country last month. Bureau estimates are based on a combination of the 2010 Census, the last official population count for the country, and adjusted based on the annual American Community Survey that measured the populations as of July 1, 2018.
The new estimate places Idaho Falls population at 61,535 people, keeping its position as the fourth-largest city in Idaho and the largest outside of the Treasure Valley. The city’s growth slowed slightly in 2018 compared to previous years, but last year’s growth brought the city’s total increase this decade up to 7.7 percent.
Ammon has grown at nearly twice the rate of Idaho Falls over this decade. Ammon’s population topped 16,000 for the first time in the city’s history this year, which keeps it as the 15th-largest city in Idaho. The amount of recent growth did not come as a surprise to Mayor Sean Coletti.
“I think that’s totally consistent with what I’ve expected and experienced for the city,” Coletti said.
The hundreds of new city estimates help to support Idaho’s claim as one of the fastest-growing states. Of all the incorporated cities tracked by the census, there were more that grew by at least 10 percent over the previous decade than lost population to any degree. Blackfoot was the only city with more than 10,000 residents to shrink, and that was by fewer than 30 residents, well within the margin for error.
Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho CEO Dana Kirkham said the new numbers are in line with the county estimates and other numbers that have come from the Census Bureau.
“The good news is that looking at the cities and counties in eastern Idaho, you see constant growth. Even it’s just by a few percentage points,” Kirkham said.
In the broader statewide view, Meridian has seen the most dramatic growth. Meridian’s population has jumped 38.8 percent since 2010, which makes it the seventh-fastest-growing major city in the entire country over that time span. In 2017, Meridian became the second city in Idaho with more than 100,000 residents and is now estimated to sit at closer to 106,000.
While Idaho Falls and Ammon have continued growing, Pocatello’s growth has slowed down significantly. Based on the 2018 estimates, Caldwell appears to have passed the Gate City to become the fifth-largest city in the state for the first time. The population difference between the two cities is only 275 people, but a 22 percent growth rate over the last decade makes it likely that Caldwell will keep that position in next year’s official Census count.
Pocatello city spokesman Logan McDougall said the city was aware of the population estimate and was looking ahead to see what the official Census count will be. Next March will see the beginning of the 2020 Census, which will result in the next official set of facts about the U.S. population.