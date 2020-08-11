BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission, coming off the heels of passing a highly disputed planned unit development (PUD), will hear about another proposed PUD from Collin Hunter who recently asked for a rezone of his property to allow higher density development.
The piece of land Hunter looks to develop is along Cromwell Lane near State Hospital South and would comprise of 16 units total. All will be developed into fourplex town homes.
The area of the land is over five acres total and has nearly 36 percent of green space, meaning that more than one-third of the land will be used as green space. The development plans have 173 parking stalls plotted as well as a large storm water retention pond on the north side of the plat.
The commission will also hear about a request for a conditional use permit from Wes Potter, owner of Home Property Management, who is requesting to utilize a commercial building as a residential building. The location of the proposed property is 415 W. Bridge Street.
The commission will be holding public hearings on both action items. Those wishing to speak for, neutral, or against the proposals will need to be at the meeting in person or send a letter five days in advance and no longer than two pages in length to be read into the record. The commission will hold a public hearing and then go into discussion among themselves which may include clarification from the applicant. Following discussion, a motion will be made to affirm, affirm with contingencies, deny, deny with contingencies, or table the item to a future meeting.
HOUSING CONCERNS IN BLACKFOOT
Both proposed requests follow multiple claims of housing shortages and residential crunches in Blackfoot and parts of Bingham County. Blackfoot P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert on multiple occasions has expressed concern about the limitations of housing in Blackfoot as well as potential businesses who have explored the area as an option.
The most recent reason for concern surrounding the housing shortage in Bingham County became more apparent as the Idaho National Laboratory along with each of its respective locations prepare to start major construction over the next few years. A total of nearly 5,000 employees are expected to be hired by the end of the project and without more options in the area, housing issues will arise.
Comments and concerns have been expressed by two of Blackfoot’s larger manufacturers regarding this situation. To meet the rising demand for their trades, they need areas of housing for their increased employee base. Without housing, they have no other option than to recommend to potential new employees to look for housing in surrounding areas, which has been cause for concern regarding Blackfoot becoming a bedroom community to Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
However, Mayor Marc Carroll has conducted some studies on this subject; although Blackfoot is working as a bedroom community in some respects to Idaho Falls and Pocatello, the city is bringing nearly the same amount of employees into town as it is sending out. That is a good message for the current state of things but could become a volatile situation if not monitored.
Also aiding in the search for a solution is the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission. The County P&Z, Blackfoot P&Z, and Shelley P&Z are working in conjunction to create a more uniform version of policies to better coincide with each respective entity’s comprehensive plans and areas of impact.