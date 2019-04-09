SHELLEY – For a sweet treat, head to the new candy store #Treats in Shelley. It opened Friday and is located at 202 S. State. Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Just about any candy treat is available.
The shop sells hand-dipped chocolates from the Bluebird Candy Company in Logan, UT, homemade fudge made locally, favorite candies through the decades, and individually wrapped candy.
The fudge comes in white chocolate, orange cream, milk chocolate, and Alex’s favorite fudge.
“I can get just about any flavor of fudge I choose,” owner Stephanie Christensen said. The fudge is sold by the ounce.
“Our specialty is the custom-made gift baskets,” she said. “The gift baskets are called, ‘Just Because.’ The cost is $5 per gift basket and includes free delivery in the extended Shelley area. ‘Just Because’ can be purchased for whatever reason, be it a birthday, a ‘pick-me-up’ gift or an ‘I’m sorry’ present.”
Christensen’s husband, Flint, added, “The ‘Just Because’ gift can be sent anonymously. The recipient will spend the next week trying to figure out who sent it to them.”
The decades candy is labeled by what decade the candy was introduced. For example, Life Savers candy was created in 1912 by Clarence Crane, a Cleveland candy maker. He had switched from maple-sugar candies to chocolates the year before but discovered chocolates did not sell well during the summer because they melted. Crane named the candy after its life-preserver shape.
Bubble gum cigars and candy sticks were introduced in the early 1930s. The candy “Pixy Stix” was created in 1952. This sweet and sour powder is sold in a long pencil shape.
Old-fashioned toys such as train whistles, jump ropes, balloon animal kits, crayons, bubbles and neon chalk are for sale.
In one room, customers can purchase individual candies like Tootsie Rolls, gummy rings, or M&Ms, by choosing from a variety of small confectionery candies. After the customer makes his or her choices, the candy is weighed and purchased for 50 cents an ounce. It is similar to an old-fashioned candy counter, without the counter.
Modern candy favorites, like Nerd’s ropes, Twizzlers, Mounds, Baby Ruth, Crunch, Reese’s and Farr candies, are available. This list does not include all that is offered. Jones soda is also sold.
“Shelley needed something,” Stephanie said. “You can’t be sad in this place.
“I’m excited to watch it grow.”
The couple has worked for about six months to open #Treats.