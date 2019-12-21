BLACKFOOT – There has been a lot of hype over the new “Star Wars” movie, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and with the lines of movie-goers at the local Blackfoot Movie Mill, it is only fair to let everyone know what to expect if you are planning on going to the film.
National estimates have the show opening to roughly $195 million in domestic ticket sales this weekend, with the movie opening on Thursday to long lines and a lot of rumors, both positive and negative, about the adventure film which will complete the “Star Wars” franchise.
“Sales are going great, we have actually sold out a lot of theaters to groups and companies. we had three companies here last night, three here tonight and three (Saturday) night who have rented out the theater for companies and giveaways to watch the film,” Brandon Lott, Blackfoot Movie Mill manager, said Friday. “We have added a number of additional show times from what we have normally done and we have been rewarded with lots of people anxious to see the new ‘Star Wars’ movie.”
Blackfoot Movie Mill show times for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” are posted below:
Sunday, Dec. 22
12:20, 2:00, 2:45, 3:30
Monday, Dec. 23
9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30, 12:20, 2:00, 2:45, 3:30, 5:15, 6:00, 7:00, 8:30, 9:15
Tuesday, Dec. 24
9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30, 12:20, 2:00, 2:45, 3:30, 5:15, 6:00, 7:00
Wednesday, Dec. 25
3:30, 6:00, 7:00, 9:15
Disney, the studio behind the sci-fi franchise, hasn’t released numbers, but if rival studios’ figures hold true that will be a spectacular bow for the adventure film, albeit one that trails the launches of other films in the series. “The Force Awakens” debuted to $248 million while “The Last Jedi” bowed to $220 million. Both movies were embraced by critics, who have been colder towards “The Rise of Skywalker,” knocking it for being over-stuffed and unimaginative.
“The Rise of Skywalker” is opening shy of the $200 million that some industry experts had predicted it would earn, though it is bowing higher than Disney’s low-ball estimates of $160 million. Even if “The Rise of Skywalker” is showing signs that “Star Wars” fans are feeling a little less crazed about the franchise after two prior chapters and two spin-offs (“Rogue One” and the late, lamented “Solo”), it still stands to be a massive hit. It will cap a sizzling year for Disney at the box office, one that’s already seen the studio shatter records with $10 billion in global ticket sales thanks to an armada of blockbusters that includes “The Lion King,” “Toy Story 4,” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
Final figures for the opening will be posted on Monday, immediately after the weekend box offices are able to tally the figures.