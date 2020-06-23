BLACKFOOT – Subdivision plats presented to the Bingham County Planning and Zoning commission were on Tuesday’s agenda for the county commissioners for final decisions. There were three different plats presented to the commission with hopes of approval so the development process could move forward.
Currently, there is a major housing crunch in Bingham County that otherwise will leave the Blackfoot area lacking for potential growth. With the continued hope for new business to move into the area, there has become a concern as to where people would be housed.
GREENFIELD PLAT
The Greenfield Plat required amendments before the commissioners would approve it. Because of the amendments, the plat first went back to the county P&Z prior to approval. The original proposal was passed by the board on Nov. 13, 2019, and then went to the commissioners for approval on Dec. 16, 2019. Due to reservations by the commission, the plat was denied on the basis of needed approvals from the department of health and other entities.
Now that those entities have provided their stamps of approval, the commissioners were happy to sign the amended plats.
HAPPY ACRES
The plat presented to the commission regarding Happy Acres is a combined preliminary and final plat, often called a short plat. Because of it being a short plat, there are specific guidelines that must be met in order to fall into this expedited process meaning that the parcel of land would be divided into no more than four plots for development.
Other guidelines include no need for new streets, will not fall into the flood plain, agency approvals, proper septic testing completed so that a drain field can be put into place, and a well drilled. Short platting an area is often used when wanting to develop land for family on property already owned. The process for short platting may also be used when wanting to sell pieces of land.
Harper Leavitt conducted the engineering for the subdivision, and drafted the professional drawings of the area. The owners, Michael and Jeanine Ford, intend on selling the two parcels, one with a home on it, and the other to be developed. Both parcels will be over 3.5 acres in size zoned in a residential/agricultural area and falls in line with the comprehensive plan. “It is always easier when it fits the [comprehensive] plan,” stated commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring. The short plat passed with all in favor.
DEER MEADOWS II
The preliminary platting for Deer Meadows II would provide a larger area of land to be developed to aid in Bingham County’s housing crunch. The preliminary plat would be in conjunction with Deer Meadows I, using similar systems for irrigation. Currently, on the Deer Meadows II area, there are three different irrigation canals in the area, but there has been conversation between the three of combining into one canal. Doing so, they will install a pressurized irrigation systems to water the properties.
The commissioners were in agreement that approving the preliminary plat for the land developer, with comments from Commissioner Mark Bair thanking county P&Z administrator Tiffany Olsen on the quick turn-around from start to finish. “It was submitted on the first of April. It is now the 23 of June, thank you for moving it along quickly.”
The only other item for discussion on Deer Meadows II was that of the curved roads. Chris Street from Harper Leavitt Engineering explained that it is in hopes of keeping people from speeding down the roads.
The commission approved Deer Meadows II with all in favor.
Olsen also had the commission review policy changes. She noted that all changes were made in the P&Z meeting on June 10, including the removal of the limited amount of time a chairman or vice chairman can serve in those positions. She explained that they appeared redundant as the P&Z have a maximum length of time that someone may serve already. They also ratified the amendment to the quorum policy, allowing consent agenda items to be reviewed and voted upon via email.
The county planning and zoning commission meets next on July 7.