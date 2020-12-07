BLACKFOOT – New development continues to be discussed in Blackfoot and Bingham County as contractors and developers request permits and zone changes to build housing for the ever-tightening real estate market in the area.
Recently, the city received an application for a zone change from light industrial near Gary Street to R-3 residential so the landowner may develop it into high density residential — which was deemed preferred rather than growing it as industrial.
Jon Gregory, the developer of the location and client of city attorney Garrett Sandow, was the applicant for the zone change request. Sandow had to disclose a conflict of interest as the property is listed in his name. Sandow explained that it is only a formality and was requested to be registered that way.
Following that disclosure, P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert said the recommended change from the Planning and Zoning Commission comes on the desire to better meet the conformity of the surrounding area of the requested area. Seeing as it is directly adjacent to R1 Light Residential, the commission believed that it better fits the comprehensive plan as well as the vision for the city.
The members of the city council asked questions regarding the stipulations put on the zone change including the request for a different access to the proposed development onto Wilson Street. This request came at the hand of residents that live in the area who were concerned about increased traffic through their neighborhood with adding four-plexes to the area.
Gregory was not concerned with this request and was happy to oblige; he said he would have no problems creating an access for the area onto Wilson Street.
Hibbert said in an interview that despite the challenges met by COVID-19 this year, the city has seen some great development options that will increase the tax base for the city and if continued growth and future annexation could lower city residents’ taxes.