Beginning this week, the Bingham News Chronicle will no longer print and distribute a physical paper on Thursdays. However, the paper will continue to deliver new content via its online e-edition, a replica of our newspaper.
“We already do this for every edition we produce, and the popularity of this option is growing precipitously. Come (June 25), it will be the only way to read the Thursday paper,” said Travis Quast, regional president and publisher of Adams Publishing Group — East Idaho & Utah.
Access to the e-edition is already included in subscriptions and can be accessed at www.binghamnewschronicle.com/eedition. An “E-Edition” link appears on the right side of the menu below the News Chronicle banner on the paper’s website.
The changes come after the newspaper experienced significant revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Double-digit losses came overnight as we saw events canceled, businesses temporarily close, and supply chain disruptions cause significant advertising pullbacks,” Quast said.
“We understand that this might be a difficult change for some of our readers, and you might be tempted to give up your subscription – please know that we are not giving up on you. We are committed to keeping you informed, giving a voice to the voiceless and holding the powerful accountable.
“Local journalism is more important today that at any time in our history. We are incredibly grateful to our subscribers and advertisers who help us serve that mission, and we will continue to work every day with the best interest of our community front-and-center. ... When people are informed, aware and engaged, we are a better community for it.”