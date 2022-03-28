THOMAS – Producer and director Jana McBride has done it again with the Broadway musical “Newsies” which was taken from the Disney production.
In what could have been a very difficult and trying experience, it was turned into a magnificent casting of characters who belted out numbers in key and with confidence and the net result was another in a string of great performances by the Snake River Theatre Company.
From the very beginning, the production was performed with precision and the singing only highlighted the talents of the students at Snake River High School and their dedication to the arts.
Abraham Hansen and Zachary Taylor, in the roles of Jack Kelley and Crutchie, set the tone for the rest of the cast, who simply followed the lead and the production brought out cheers aplenty throughout the evening.
It was Hansen and Taylor who set the tone in the opening act, when they were able to belt out their numbers and perform their lines with precision and got the crowd into the play from the opening.
As the play went through the different scenes, with actors and actresses making their scenes look effortless and played with the proper emotion and without anything being forced, this was a production that was one for the ages and simply continued the string of hits that have been assembled at Snake River High School under the guidance of McBride.
While a great deal of credit must go to the crews who played in the different Newsies groups — from the Brooklyn Newsies to the Flushing Newsies to the Richmond Newsies to the Bronx Newsies and the Woodside Newsies — an equal amount of credit must go to the different dance troupes Medda’s Fan Dancers, the Swing Dancers and the King of New York Tap Dancers.
Let us not forget the production staff, who was responsible for putting it all together and bringing it to the stage, so many names and responsibilities that all came together without a hitch.
If you were fortunate enough to attend one of the performances, you can relate to the review and if you were not, then mark your calendars for next year’s production and make sure you get a seat reserved.
When McBride puts her mind to bring a play or musical to the stage, you can count on it being more than worthwhile to attend.
McBride and her crew have done an amazing job and the way they keep finding those secret gems from the student body that can belt out the tunes and make the plays so professional is a tribute to the program at Snake River High School.