'Newsies' opens at BPAC tonight By JOHN MILLER jmiller@bcchron.com 26 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Porter Williams shows his award-winning acting and singing style as "Jack Kelly" in a solo vocal number during a full dress rehearsal for the Blackfoot High School production of "Newsies" at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center Thursday morning. JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments News Trending Today From digital to tangible: Online bookseller opens shop in Idaho Falls Idaho Falls man sentenced to prison for illegal hunting, breaking probation They despise us Basketball season officially comes to an entertaining end at Senior Showcase Sneekers is back: After hiatus, the longtime Idaho Falls bar and grill is open again Calling for boycott, Christensen abused his office Southwick, Roy Idaho Falls' Harris named National Merit Scholarship finalist Ashlee Howell named Chamber director Barnard, Mark