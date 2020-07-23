The final pair of “Indiana Jones” movies most likely should have been switched around in their release and the “Last Crusade” was released nearly 20 years before the “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”
It just goes to show you that when you have a very profitable franchise, you can keep on going to the well to find riches from the box office.
“The Last Crusade” co-starred Sean Connery as Indy’s’ father and River Phoenix before his untimely death. Connery, in particular, was so well cast that I left the theater wondering if, indeed, he was actually Indiana Jones, i.e. Harrison Ford’s real father. They played off of each other so very well.
This film was extremely watchable and entertaining and like previous movies in the franchise that were directed by Steven Spielberg, they played off of each subsequent film in a very good way.
“The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was mainly a followup of the other Indiana Jones films, but with the addition of some great computer generated images and sequences offered a lot on its own.
“Last Crusade” brought Connery and Harrison together in a delightful way, giving us insight to a younger Indiana Jones. That character was played by River Phoenix and with the great Connery giving us narrative on the youth spent or misspent by Indiana gave us a great idea of what it was like to be Indiana Jones as a young boy.
He was just as mischievous and adventurous as we all thought he might be. Great insight as to what he would have been like and played to perfection by Phoenix and dictated to us all as only Connery could have done.
There is the usual misfortune that Indiana Jones has in locating artifacts and while some of it may appear to be a rehash of the two earlier Indiana Jones movies, it is nonetheless just as entertaining.
The plot centers around Henry Jones, Indiana’s father, and his search for the Holy Grail. There are some similarities to “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark,” but those are easily dismissed as the film flows so well and the matching of Ford and Connery was impeccable.
This film had to be pretty good just from the standpoint of the box office, which was some $474 million and for a film that only cost $48 million to make had to make the producers happy.
The “Crystal Skull’ was about a chase to find a renowned crystal skull that had powers beyond the imagination. It also involved members of the Russian Mob who chased Indiana Jones and his partner, eventually capturing them and forcing them to help them find the skull.
They are eventually successful and locate the skull in the town of Akator and proceed to try and steal it away from the members of the Mob. This film was good and entertaining and had the top of the line CGI effects from the time. It was so good, in fact, that it netted nearly $750 million worldwide, easily outdistancing its predecessor.
Both of these movies can stand on their own for entertainment value and should be seen in the theater to fully enhance everything that we grew up loving about the Indiana Jones character.
On a scale of 1-5, these two films rate a 4.75 just for the entertainment value alone.
Please enjoy the Blackfoot Movie Mill and the latest double feature of Indiana Jones films.