BLACKFOOT — Get your running shoes ready for the ninth annual Blackfoot Tater Trot. It’s coming up on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The event consists of a 10K run/walk, a 5K run/walk, and a children’s half-mile run. Participants can register at www.idahotatertrot.com or in person the morning of the race. Deadline to receive a t-shirt is Oct. 18.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the main picnic shelter at Jensen Grove. Participants are asked to get signed in 30 minutes prior to the start of their race. Each race will be timed and will start and finish at the shelter.
The start times for each run or walk are staggered, according to the event’s website. The 10K walk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the 5K walk at 9:30, the 10K run at 9:45, the 5K run at 10, and the children’s half-mile run at 10:45.
If you are not a runner but would still like to show your support, come down and cheer on the runners and walkers.
Board members of the Community Dinner Table will be on hand to serve a hot baked potato with all the toppings to finishers. The food and t-shirts have been donated by Rupe’s Burgers and Alsco. There will also be prizes for participants and first place in each of the categories will receive the Mr./Mrs. Potato Head trophies.
Idaho Central Credit Union and Bingham County Chiropractic have jumped on board this year as event sponsors as well. All runners can have their alignment checked by the chiropractic specialists. All of this is made possible by donations from the title sponsors of the event: Liberty Gold Potato Company and the Dr. Paul L. Hansen Family Dental Center.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Dinner Table and support the organization’s Christmas Food Box Project. For more information or to register online, visit the website at www.idahotatertrot.com.