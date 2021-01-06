FIRTH – The last few months have been pretty quiet in the town of Firth leading to the classic saying of “No news is good news” when it comes to saying there’s not much going on in their little town.
As the colder months put the long-awaited Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrades on hold, most local government action Firth has been a quick one-two according to Robert Dial, working city clerk as well as the Water Department lead.
Now, as 2021 has gotten underway, they will prepare for the next few months with hopes that the sewer project will be back in construction by the end of March, pending the weather’s cooperation. As for other city business for Firth, according to Dial the council meetings have been very quick each month, lasting 10 to 15 minutes.
SEWER PROJECT UPDATES
The sewer project for Firth continues to be one of the most important updates for their area as growth in Bingham County’s rural areas maintains at record paces. The new wastewater treatment facility has been at the top of the need list for their town, and the hope became a reality during the middle of the pandemic-ridden summer when the United States Department of Agriculture provided them with a national grant that funded the majority of the project. Adding to the funds are loans from USDA and the Department of Environmental Quality.
Forsgren Engineering started on the project immediately, following the announcement of the funds. Within a few months the lagoons had been drained substantially and were being prepared for the installation of the treatment system. According to Forsgren Engineering, the project will use the already installed retention walls to keep the facility from being at flood risk and as a way to prevent any catastrophic failures.
DOWN THE ROAD
The sewer project will resume and will be completed in 2021. Once completed, the facility will be prepared to withstand larger influxes of influent with little to no risk of contaminating the water table. Protecting the drinking water in the Snake River Aquifer has come to the forefront of DEQ’s efforts over the past 20 or more years and in turn, protecting the end user by testing samples and providing studies about the movement of certain elements in the aquifer.