BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Rural Partnership (IRP) has completed and published the Phase I Blackfoot Community Review.
The purpose of the review was to assess the assets, goals, and areas of concern for the city. The report presents the results from a city-wide survey and from community listening session collected in April and May.
The review’s findings did not include any surprises; however, it did reaffirm several community concerns already identified by the City of Blackfoot and other local groups.
“We’re the biggest community that the IRP has reviewed,” said Mayor Marc Carroll. “We’re still evaluating the results.”
The review was funded through the Idaho Community Review program, which is a U.S. Dept. of Agriculture and IRP collaboration. This program aims to identify areas of concern for rural communities and design solutions to address those concerns.
RESULTS
The community listening sessions identified 25 desired goals or items for Blackfoot, including items like a splash pad, the railroad crossings, and better public transportation.
The top five items were a recreation center; improved infrastructure; improvements to schools; a homeless shelter; and better jobs, housing, and recreation for people with disabilities.
Regarding the listening sessions, Carroll said, “During the community listening sessions, city officials were encouraged not to sit in, so we didn’t; but we were really curious about the responses of the different (demographic) groups. So when the groups broke up, we would go and look at the comments for each session on the flip charts. And what we saw was that all the groups were saying the same things with fairly minor differences.”
The survey was mailed out to residences throughout Blackfoot. It focused on several topics, including the local economy, infrastructure, and community services.
ECONOMY
The survey found dissatisfaction over the variety, availability, and pricing of goods and services from local businesses, with many responding that they wished more could be bought locally in Blackfoot.
Respondents supported the revival of downtown and wanted more businesses downtown. The number of businesses that opened and failed soon after in downtown was a consistent area of concern.
Other economic concerns included a lack of jobs that paid a living wage.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The survey results reflected overall dissatisfaction with both the lack of public transportation and the condition of the city’s streets and sidewalks.
On the other hand, the majority of the respondents liked the city’s parks and playgrounds, with the acknowledgment that Jensen Grove Park was the gem of the city’s recreational facilities.
Housing did not receive positive reviews. Respondents commented that there wasn’t enough housing, and when it was available it cost more than surrounding areas. Run down neighborhoods and empty buildings also garnered many negative comments.
Internet service comments were near universal, that it was slow. Dissatisfaction was expressed over frequent interruptions in service and the limited numbers of internet providers.
The least surprising result from the survey was the overall unfavorable attitude over the railroad crossings and train traffic, the timing of train operations, the potential delay of emergency services because of trains blocking the crossings, and the unwillingness of the railroad to work with the city.
SERVICES
Most survey respondents expressed satisfaction over services and support for seniors. The results regarding both medical care and police protection were favorable and very favorable, respectively.
Some written survey comments focused on the perception that taxes were too high.
SENSE OF PLACE
Respondents were split on the appearance of Blackfoot’s neighborhoods and downtown. Written comments did acknowledge that the appearance of downtown has improved from several years ago. The downtown murals received specific favorable mentions.
More people had a good impression of the school system than not.
More than two-thirds of the respondents said that Blackfoot was a friendly place.
There was one question that received an overwhelming positive repose, more than any other. The question asked if the survey takers were proud to be part of the Blackfoot community.
BLACKFOOT POSITIVES
Despite the results showing concerns or dissatisfaction with Blackfoot, most respondents liked living in Blackfoot with its friendly small-town environment.
The report listed a number of things identified in the survey as Blackfoot’s assets. These included:
- Good church and school facilities
- BPAC
- Recreation facilities like the golf course, Jensen Grove Lake, and the soccer and ball fields
- Parks and greenbelt
- The Nuart Theater
- The Movie Mill
- The Downtown murals
OVERALL RESULT
The report formulated a community wish list based on the survey results. This list included:
- Revived downtown
- Recreation center/complex with a pool, splash pad and pickle ball courts
- More activities for youth and places for youth to hang out
- An underpass or overpass at the railroad crossings
- Better roads
- More pride in neighborhood appearance
- More jobs paying a living wage
REVIEW METHODOLOGY
The IRP review process uses a three-phrase structure. Phase I gathers information, including listening sessions, a survey, site visit, plus demographic and economic profiling. The end result is an assessment of a community’s character, assets and areas of concern.
Phase II brings in experts to formulate strategies to address the most crucial of a community’s concerns which were identified in Phase I. Phase III provides assistance to implement the strategies created during Phase II.
Blackfoot applied to IRP for a Phase I community review in March, 2019. The city’s matching funds for the review were only $2,600. When the review was approved, IRP assembled a six-person team to visit Blackfoot, evaluate the survey results, hold listening sessions, and write the Phase I report.
The survey was mailed to 1,436 residences. Out of those, 119 were returned. More women than men responded to the survey. More than half of the survey takers made less than $50,000.
The low numbers of respondents does call the validity of the results into question. A return rate of approximately one percent may not be statistically significant because the sample pool may be too small to be representative of the city’s population.
It is reassuring therefore that the qualitative comments from the listening groups parallel the survey results. The eight community listening groups drew from different demographic groupings and were headed up by a group leader. The groups and their leaders were:
- Jace Katseanas – business owners & agriculture
- Cindy Tinoco – Hispanic residents
- Pam Beus – senior citizens
- Roger Thomas and Jason Lish – high school students
- Randy’L Teton – Sho-Ban tribal members
- Kevin Oliverez – faith leaders
- Becca Freeburne – social service providers
- Wes Wheatley and Bryon Howell – first responders
CITY RESPONSE
“It was great working with the Community Review team,” Carroll said. “We’re still evaluating the (Phase I) results before going forward with Phase II … We need to hear more (from IRP) about how they envision Phase II.
“It also depends on what the matching funds (from the city) will be (for Phase II). We didn’t know if the review would have anything that would surprise us but everything they found was already on the city’s planning agenda … We already know what the issues are.
“The best thing to come out of the review was the listening groups. We want to continue that. We may not keep all same people in the groups but the group leaders want to stay involved.”