FORT HALL – While most 4-H club leaders manage clubs with members of the same age or close to it, during the summer months Nola Cates leads a single club of 40 or more kids from five to 14, helps them through multiple projects appropriate to their age levels, and has been doing it for around 20 years.
Now in her 35th year on the job, Nola is not only the director of the 4-H program on the Fort Hall Reservation, she’s its only leader.
Sitting down for an interview as she waited for her club members to filter in for the afternoon session, Nola said the Fort Hall Extension Office was part of the Bingham County Extension Service when she first went to work there, and it had two full-time and one part-time employee.
The years and budget cuts took their toll, and by the time she became the 4-H program manager she and the extension educator were the only employees. The program was eventually taken over by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, of which she is a member, she said.
Nola said she learned how to be a club and program leader as she worked, at first putting to use the skills learned in home economics classes in high school and her church’s Mutual program. “The other things I learned as I went along, and I try to introduce something new every year.”
She started out teaching cooking and sewing, and whenever she found something she thought would not only interest her club members but add to the quality of their lives, she learned all she could about it and passed it on to them.
Over the years her club members have learned how to raise and show steers, pigs, rabbits and sheep. They’ve learned to garden, do leatherwork and woodworking, paint pictures, sew, knit, crochet and embroidery and do macrame, which is currently their favorite, Nola said. They’ve learned about native plants and even wildlife.
The lore she passes on includes plants used by the Shoshone-Bannock people for food and medicine in their hunting and gathering days, and some of the information comes from a garden of trees, shrubs and forbs in a plot of land next to the 4-H building created by her late brother, Kurt, while employed as the local conservationist at Fort Hall for the Natural Resources Conservation Service.
“We’ve learned to cook a lot of different things,” Nola said, “but right now we’re doing snacks — simple things they can easily make for themselves when they’re home alone. That’s especially handy for the kids who have both parents working. This year we’re concentrating on healthy foods like fruits and vegetables.”
During the months school’s in session, the 4-H kids are separated more according to age group, with those 5-8 coming on Mondays after school, and those 9-14 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Thursdays and Fridays she and extension educator Danielle Gunn go the Fort Hall Elementary School where they present the science-based STEM program to the students.
When they’re not learning or doing something just for fun, the club members are busy getting their projects ready for the Bingham County 4-H Fair held in August at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, and most have multiple projects to enter. “Last year we entered 498 projects,” she said proudly, adding that they always bring home blue ribbons.
One of the things she insists on when the children are in her care is order, Nola said. “I put my foot down early on, and they know I mean it. But I always treat them with respect. I know if I respect them, they will respect me.”
“Yeah,” chimes in pre-teen Regina Galloway who had been listening in, “but she won’t let us use our cell phones,” which elicits a laugh from Nola, because that’s the first thing she does as she calls the meeting to order, a group of kids from the newly ended summer recreation program filling the room.
“All electronic devices in your pockets,” she says firmly, and they all comply without protest as they stand up to repeat the 4-H Pledge.
Nola has a fun surprise, she tells them. “Today we’re going to make bird feeders, before we start on our gardening,” and they file outdoors where they gather around a couple of picnic tables for the demonstration
It’s a simple process that any of them can do at home once they learn how, Nola tells them, and demonstrates how to make an improvised feeder by punching holes in a plastic water bottle, inserting a wooden dowel for a perch, filling the bottle with bird seed and hanging it from a tree with a cord made of yarn.
When it’s done, each one has a bird feeder to take home.
A couple of days later they were off to 4-H Camp at Alpine where the 31 kids, nine teen counselors and two adult chaperones from Fort Hall joined with club members from the rest of Bingham County’s 4-H clubs for three days of fun and learning. With that over they will complete their projects for the 4-H Fair, work that includes a record book and poster for each project, and they each have eight to 10. The only livestock projects they have this year are the five members with lambs.
Nola was 28 when she started in the program and has no plans to give it up. “I love working with the kids too much and I love 4-H too much,” she said. “It was a big part of my life when I was a kid. I started when I was 12 and it was a lifesaver for me. I enjoy passing on what I learned — and am still learning — to the kids. I like seeing the pride on their faces when they’ve completed a project, and especially when they win a blue ribbon at the fair.”
Gunn has nothing but praise for Nola. “She’s awesome,” Gunn said. “She relates to and understands the kids and how to help them learn.”