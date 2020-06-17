BLACKFOOT – A special Blackfoot City Council meeting was held on Tuesday afternoon to discuss and accept a special non-match grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the amount of $30,000.
Mayor Marc Carroll explained to the council members what the guidelines for the grant include. The grant can be used for anything regarding the airport at McCarley Field in Blackfoot. The use of the funds has to be under the legal channels that the airport is allowed to spend city funds. Some of the areas of suggestion include a new roof for the terminal, a new door for the city’s hangar, increasing or securing employee salaries, and ground maintenance. The funds are not limited to one specific project, allowing the city to utilize the money where it deems necessary at the airport.
Councilwoman Jan Simpson asked for clarification as to how or when the funds must be spent. City Treasurer Holly Powell stated that the amount must be invoiced no later than Dec. 30 of the year the grant is received. She also explained that does not mean that it cannot trail into the next year as long as it is invoiced by the end date.
City Attorney Garret Sandow read Resolution 392, the resolution for the city to accept the grant on behalf of McCarley Field. All further readings were waived and the motion passed unanimously with councilmen Gardner, Jensen, and Brown all in favor.