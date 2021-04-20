SHELLEY – North Bingham Park has become a favorite go-to location for local horse enthusiasts as well as the Champ’s Heart special needs program because of the arena and stables. Near the end of last week, Bingham County commissioners held a meeting with multiple entities that showed interest in utilizing the park for their programs and enjoyment with hopes of not only helping create a dialogue but also with the plans of encouraging cooperation between the different groups that showed unique interest in the park.
One of the bigger players in the North Bingham Park discussion was Champ’s Heart program that uses horses as a way to help those with special needs break out of their shells; it has been quite a successful program, averaging nearly 70 individuals every time they hold one of their events. Added to the list of those interested in the arena at North Bingham Park would be the Shelley Rodeo Club. The Shelley Rodeo Club utilizes the arena for many different events and training for competitions.
Each group has a need for the arena on a regular basis and the suggestion of creating a schedule for those who would be interested in the arena area and when they would want or need to use it. Other areas of discussion surrounding that involved refuting the suggestions of shortening the arena space to make room for other amenities in that part of North Bingham Park including a place for a host’s location.
The group pulled out a concept map and began discussing the different options for the location. It was quickly realized that the relocation of the suggested host’s place would provide a better flow of traffic, allowing a pull-through style roadway that would not force any of the trailers to back up and try to turn around in the parking lot. Other points that proved to be successful included the few time conflicts that were expected. Champ’s has hope of using the arena during the day where they would interact with those there to enjoy the horses with the rodeo club wanting to use it after 5 p.m. so those involved may be able to participate after work. Others would be able to pencil in on the schedule as well for when they would like to use the facilities.
The discussion also pertained to the idea of creating a lease program with the different groups that have indicated interest in the location. They will be provided the opportunity to sign the lease for 99 years, essentially making it a permanent lease. The groups appreciated the statement from the commissioners and continued their review of the map.
Ultimately, each group felt confident they would be able to share the facilities with little issue and are looking forward to the summer months.