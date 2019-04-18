FIRTH – The results of the Huskies Invitational Track meet are now in and following are the results. The turnout was less than what was expected, due to the meet being changed from North Fremont High School to Firth High School due to weather and the conditions of the track in Ashton.
Only four schools were available to compete with the Wednesday date change — Firth, Shelley, North Fremont, and Ririe.
Here are the placers in the first five positions in each event for Firth and Shelley.
Boys’ Team Scores
1. Firth 185.5
2. Shelley 168
3. North Fremont 122
4. Ririe 91.5
Girls’ Team Scores
1. Firth 183
2. Shelley 164.5
3. North Fremont 110.5
4. Ririe 84
Boys’ Individual Events
100 Meters
1. Wyatt Matheson, Firth 12.20
2. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 12.56
3. Ty Moulton Shelley, 12.57
4. Cashe Kantack, Shelley 12.61
5. Treyce Jensen, Shelley 12.69
200 Meters
2. Zeb Johnson, Firth 24.95
3. Cashe Kantack, Shelley 25.09
4. Brayden Johnson, Shelley 25.41
5. Canon Carpenter, Firth 25.54
400 Meters
1. Ethan Tomlinson, Shelley 56.55
2. Mitch Harrison, Firth 57.55
3. Angel Arriaga, Firth 58.65
5. Brody Bowman, Firth 1:17.87
800 Meters
1. Isaac Perry, Shelley 2:10.20
2. Brigham Murdock, Shelley 2:15.21
3. Caleb Gardner, Firth 2:21.48
5. Brady Fransen, Firth 2:31.14
1600 Meters
1. Dawson Poulsen, Shelley 4:58.37
2. Keagan Anderson, Shelley 5:04.12
4. Sergio Romero, Shelley 5:05.52
5. Josh Campbell, Shelley 5:10.39
3200 Meters
4. Nathaniel Frame, Firth 11:58.67
110 Meter Hurdles
3. Seth Woodland, Firth 18.09
4. Weston Prestwich, Firth 21.06
300 Meter Hurdles
4. Seth Woodland, Firth 46.62
5. Weston Prestwich, Firth 51.83
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Shelley (Cashe Kantack, Bryson Cummings, Brayden Johnson, Ty Moulton) 45.97
2. Firth (Jason Tucker, Zeb Johnson, Athan Blonquist, Wyatt Matheson) 46.50
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Athan Blonquist, Angel Arriaga, Mitch Harrison, Zeb Johnson) 1:38.59
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Austin Jacobsen, Angel Arriaga, Seth Woodland, Mitch Harrison) 3:51.67
2. Shelley (Josh Campbell, Isaac Perry, Dawson Poulsen, Ethan Tomlinson) 3:54.01
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Callen Jolley, Austin Jacobsen, Angel Arriaga, Caleb Gardner) 4:20.73
Shot Put
1. Josh Jolley, Firth 42-04
2. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 36-10
Discus
2. Lucas Nelson, Shelley 126-01
4. Josh Jolley, Firth 99-01
High Jump
1. Dillon Cummings, Shelley 5-08
Pole Vault
2. Bryson Cummings, Shelley 13-00
Long Jump
2. Wyatt Matheson, Firth 20-00
3. Callen Jolley, Firth 18-07
4. Ty Moulton, Shelley 18-06
5. Zaine Dixon, Shelley 18-01
Triple Jump
1. Ty Moulton, Shelley 40-08
2. Mitch Harrison, Firth 38-03
3. Jason Tucker, Firth 37-00
4. Callen Jolley, Firth 36-10
Girls’ Individual Events
100 Meters
2. Addison Trent, Firth 14.13
3. Kiley Smith, Firth 14.20
200 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 27.95
3. Shantell Christensen, Shelley 29.17
5. Nicole McKinnon, Firth 29.71
400 Meters
1. Cassi Robbins, Firth 1:02.50
2. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 1:03.87
3. Gracey Pettingill, Shelley 1:11.46
800 Meters
1. Amy White, Shelley 2:29.27
2. Karlie Callahan, Shelley 2:33.91
3. Jamie Crandall, Shelley 2:36.30
4. Abby Schiess, Firth 2:37.56
5. Jessica Williams, Shelley 2:38.09
1600 Meters
1. Amy White, Shelley 5:48.13
2. Jessica Williams, Shelley 6:02.33
3. Clara Benson, Shelley 6:03.80
4. Jenna Moulton, Shelley 6:18.99
3200 Meters
2. Madi Popwell, Firth 14:20.74
100 Meter Hurdles
2. Reese Callahan, Shelley 17.77
300 Meter Hurdles
3. Reese Callahan, Shelley 52.15
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Mecham, Nicole McKinnon, Kiley Smith) 54.33
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Mecham, Abby Schiess, Addison Trent) 1:53.50
3. Shelley (Kassidy Arzola, Mazzie Colvin, Shantell Christensen, Jessica Williams) 1:55.47
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Firth (Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon, Kaydee Park) 4:16.85
2. Shelley (Amy White, Clare Benson, Jamie Crandall, Jessica Williams) 4:30.85
Medley Relay
1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Kiley Smith, Addison Trent, Jaylyn McKinnon) 1:57.51
2. Shelley (Emma Vance, Ashlee Brewerton, Gracey Pettingill, Tessa Smith) 2:14.24
Shot Put
1. Tierney Bilstrom, Shelley 32-00
3. Tessa Smith, Shelley 30-01
Discus
1. Jaylyn McKinnon, Firth 101-02
3. Nicole McKinnon, Firth 87-05
High Jump
1. Tara Butler, Firth 5-00
2. Cassi Robbins, Firth 5-00
2. Madison Lempka, Shelley 5-00
5. Sydney Leal, Shelley 4-08
Pole Vault
1. Tara Butler, Firth 7-00
Long Jump
3. Kassidy Arzola, Shelley 14-05
4. Addison Trent, Firth 14-05
5. Tara Butler, Firth 13-04
Triple Jump
1. Abby Schiess, Firth 34-07
2. Kiley Mechame, Firth 32-11
4. Tara Butler, Firth 32-02