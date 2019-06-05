Some people out there know this already but others don't, so I'll start this with a disclaimer.
My father-in-law was Doug Wareing, a longtime school and community band director who was the organizer for Blackfoot's Music In The Park concert series, set to begin its 2019 season next week. Mr. Wareing died last November, so this will be a return of a Blackfoot music staple without a key member.
As the entertainment saying goes, the show must go on, and it will this Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Courthouse Square, and it will continue every Wednesday night through the end of August.
Mr. Wareing would have wanted it that way.
The band kicking off the 2019 series is his former group, Jazz House Big Band, and they'll be playing in Doug's memory. I know that for a fact. A couple of family members of mine are planning on being a part of it.
Now, I have a confession to make. This will be the first time I've ever experienced Music In The Park. I'm looking forward to the experience.
There is nothing quite like spending an evening outside on the lawn, listening to some live music. That's part of what makes a concert series like this special. And this year's lineup of performers appears to have quite a mix, from jazz to western.
During the time I spent living in Utah in the early part of this decade, I launched a music blog, called it The Crossover Music Channel. The first article I wrote for the blog was from a day spent at the Salt Lake City Jazz Festival at the Gallivan Center downtown.
Good music in the open air -- that's worth the price of admission, and Blackfoot's concerts are free which makes it even more unbeatable.
The SLC festival made for a memorable time. There were local artists on the main stage, there were players off to the side. Local artists on the main stage were joined by some musicians who've played with some mighty big names, session musicians among the top artists in their field.
A long day of music on the main stage started wrapping up with big band vocals from Deana Martin, who gets her name from her legendary crooner father, Dean.
She was followed immediately by a Bay Area music staple, Tower of Power, and they rocked the place until closing time.
Much of the music in that festival would have been Doug Wareing-approved, from old-style big band to newer big band sounds. He was all about big band jazz, but he knew that musical tastes in this area are varied.
It appears Music In The Park will follow in that mold. Mr. Wareing would have been pleased.