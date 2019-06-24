BLACKFOOT — Construction at the Nuart Theater is finished.
The iconic structure in downtown Blackfoot is officially reopening this weekend during the Celebrate Blackfoot festival. Between now and then, the theater is having an unofficial “soft” reopening tonight for a Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
“We needed this work done for two reasons — fire safety and no air conditioning,” said Sharon Hoge of the Blackfoot Community Players. “We could never do anything during the summer. Without air conditioning, it was just too warm in here for summer shows.
“The fire hazard was the other reason,” she explained. “We now have a new fire alarm system. We also have new fire egress. Before, we had no way to get the actors out of the basement dressing area other than the old wooden stairs. If those stairs caught on fire, there would be no way to get out of the building.”
Nuart History
Built in 1929, the Nuart was not a theater for staged shows. It was originally designed as a cinema during the silent film era.
“My husband’s grandmother was the pianist here,” Hoge explained. “She played the score (sent by the film distributors) that matched the silent movies.” When movies made the transition from silent to “talkies,” the Nuart was the first theater in Idaho to show movies with sound.
Since acquiring the Nuart, the non-profit theater group has renovated much of the theater’s interior over the years, including its original art deco decor. “The original decorations in the lobby had been painted over,” Hoge explained. “We hired an artist to restore them to their original colors.”
When the Blackfoot Community Players took the theater over in the 1980s, they also converted the old coal shoot and storage in the basement into a dressing room and make-up space. The basement was the only space available. Since the Nuart was built as a venue for movies, the shallow stage was designed without any usable wings or backstage.
Making Do
For years, the community players has worked around the limitations of no wing space. The stage also had no access for anything wider than a person-sized doorway. Sets had to be built in place on the stage for each production and couldn’t be moved.
The other downside of owning the historic building has been its lack of safety features. The Nuart was built before the enactment of fire and building safety codes. As a result, it was designed without sufficient fire escapes.
Though it originally had a coal-fired furnace which was later upgraded, it also never had a modern heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
Nuart Make-over
The theater group paid for the Nuart upgrade through saving a portion of its ticket sales and applying for grants. The construction began last year and included the addition of ground-floor storage, a conference room, a modern HVAC system upstairs, a new fire alarm, and new fire escapes for the basement, stage, and front seating areas.
The addition was entirely on the south side of the structure, expanding out into one row of diagonal spaces in the parking lot between the theater and City Hall. That parking lot was originally where the old Blackfoot municipal building and public library were located. Those two buildings were torn down in the late 1980s.
The addition includes a new all-masonry and concrete staircase out of the basement. “We cut through the foundation and the original exterior wall to connect the new construction,” Hoge remarked. “Were there surprises? Yes, there were. We discovered the walls were 16 inches thick in places.”
The cuts through the foundation revealed that the aggregate in the 1920s concrete was river rock up to the size of baseballs. Modern concrete uses much smaller gravel.
The addition also includes a set of garage-sized doors to access the stage from the outside as well as a new set of fire escape doors that service the stage and forward seating areas.
The construction firm run by Zac Fillmore of Blackfoot managed the project. Fillmore meticulously matched the brick colors and patterns of the addition so they blend in with the original 1920s brickwork.
“As the new bricks age, they will darken to match the colors in the older bricks,” Hoge pointed out. Other aspects of the building upgrade were also designed to fit into the building’s art deco motifs, like the decorative scrollwork of the new ventilation grills. “The match is so good that you don’t even notice them unless someone points them out,” commented Hoge.
The project had other surprises to present. The imposition of tariffs with China priced the original HVAC equipment out of the theater group’s budget. The upside was the purchase of an American-sourced HVAC system which took a lot less space.
“Sanctions on China messed up our plans for HVAC units and cost us more money,” explained Hoge. “In looking for replacements, we found out our options included units that were much smaller than we projected.
“So all of this,” Hoge gestured to most of the addition’s second floor, “is space we didn’t expect to have.”
Nuart Reopening
Attendees at tonight’s public hearing for the Blackfoot P&Z Commission will get an advanced look at the new Nuart. That meeting is expected to have record attendance in excess of the seating capacity at City Hall.
“I toured the Nuart this morning,” Kurt Hibbert, the city’s planning and zoning administrator, said Monday. “It has far exceeded my expectations for the project. Looking at the quality of work, what’s there not to like with this remodeling? It will insure the vitality of the theater for years to come.”
“Tuesday is an unofficial soft opening for the Nuart,” Fillmore told the Bingham Chronicle last Friday as construction crews hurried to clean up the site. “We’re working hard so that meeting can take place.”
The official opening will be free performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as part of Celebrate Blackfoot.
“We are doing a Broadway review at the theater for free,” Hoge stated. “It starts at 7 p.m. and it will end early enough so that folks can make it out to the fireworks at Jensen Grove.”
“We will also be staging the shoot-out at Okay Corral at Jensen Grove on Saturday as part of Celebrate Blackfoot. And we’ll have a booth there selling tickets for ‘Annie Get You Gun,’ which we’re staging from August 9 through 17.”