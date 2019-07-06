BLACKFOOT — Emergency responders were kept busy on the 4th of July, with two of the major calls involving a fatal car accident and a report of a woman brandishing a firearm while driving through the downtown Blackfoot area.
On Thursday at about 7:22 p.m., the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 253 North at 200 East for a one-vehicle rollover.
According to a news release from Sheriff Craig Rowland, Micki Lee Mortensen, 34, was southbound on 200 East when she drove off the east side of the road striking a power pole, then rolling into a field. Rowland said Mortensen was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. He said alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. Mortensen was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
Residents in the area of the crash reported power was out in the area for a few hours.
At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, law enforcement dispatch received a call from a citizen reporting that there was a woman brandishing a firearm while she was driving around the downtown Blackfoot area.
Calls went out to local law enforcement officers in the area who began a search in the downtown area and eventually were led to the White Eagle convenience store at 70 SE Main.
There, at least six patrol cars surrounded the store. At that time, there was a mixture of Blackfoot City Police and Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies involved.
The suspect was inside the convenience store when officers approached her and asked her to step outside of the store.
“I heard the officer ask the lady if she had any weapons on her body,” the convenience store clerk stated. “They began a search of her vehicle when they put handcuffs on her and arrested her.”
The suspect was transported to the Bingham County Jail where she was booked. Details of the arrest have not been made public, nor has the suspect’s name been released.
The suspect’s car was also impounded and removed from the vicinity.