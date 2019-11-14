BLACKFOOT — Rupe’s Burgers is very often a busy place at night. It was specially busy Thursday during the start of the annual Santa’s Helpers fundraising effort.
Off-duty officers from city and county law enforcement took orders, waited and bussed tables and acted as car hops with help from Rupe’s personnel to raise money for the program.
Erin Hidalgo, 911 dispatch supervisor for the county who coordinates the program, said there were at least a dozen off-duty personnel working at the restaurant Thursday night, with three officers from the sheriff’s office, three from the Blackfoot Police Department, and three 911 dispatchers as well as supervisory personnel from each department.
Hidalgo said this is the ninth year the Santa’s Helpers program has gone on at Rupe’s Burgers, and it’s in its 22nd year overall.
“This has been a very good turnout tonight,” she said. “They were even getting donations here before we got here.”
“This has been a wonderful program through the years,” said Blackfoot Police Chief Scott Gay. “It’s really evolved through the years.”
Rupe’s owner Kevin Rupe volunteers a percentage of the proceeds for the hours city and county personnel work. Any tips wait staff received Thursday was considered a donation to the program.
Hidalgo anticipates between 125-150 families being helped by the program this year.
The sheriff’s office receives a list of needy families from elementary schools in each of the school districts in the county, Hidalgo said, and families apply at the local SEICAA office for the program. They start taking applications at the end of October and by now have reached their quota, so the application period is closed. When they’re available, officers from Shelley and Aberdeen also become Santa’s Helpers for a day, as well as some from the fire departments.
On the Saturday before Christmas, the children selected from the list arrive at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge for breakfast with their Santa’s Helper, then caravan to Walmart to do their shopping. When shopping is over they return to the Elks Lodge where volunteers help wrap their gifts. When that’s done they get a visit from Santa, who hands each child a gift that’s been purchased especially for them.
They can only take 50 children shopping because that’s the largest number of off-duty emergency personnel available at one time, Hidalgo said, so in their “spare” time, she and the rest of the Santa’s Helpers Committee do the shopping and wrapping of gifts for the extra 50-100 families that are delivered to the homes on Christmas Eve by “Santa Cops.”