BLACKFOOT — Bingham County election officials are preparing for a strong turnout at the polls today even with COVID-19 in mind for the 2020 general election.
County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said the county sent out 7,536 absentee ballots, and they had gotten 5,937 back as of Monday morning.
“We’ve had 2,300 people early vote in person over the last three weeks,” Eckhardt said. “Probably in the previous presidential election we had that many early vote, but the absentee ballots were over the top this year. Usually we have over 1,000 absentee ballots on normal elections.”
The county had 270 people call and request that their absentee ballots be canceled so they can vote in person, she added.
“A lot of people are passionate about voting at the polls,” Eckhardt said. “We’ll be able to fill all the voting locations. We’ll have four or five people working at each precinct. They’re all ready to go, they’ve had their training, they’re up to speed on COVID protocol.”
The county has been arranging curbside voting at polling locations for people who have tested positive for COVID and people who are awaiting test results. Those wanting curbside voting can call the clerk’s office at (208) 782-3164, and Eckhardt emphasized it is only for people who’ve tested positive and those awaiting test results.
Regular updates on results will be posted on the county website as results come in, she said. Each time a report is run on the county’s elections computer the website will be updated.
All precinct locations will be running as usual from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters can call the clerk’s office if they’re not sure where to vote, Eckhardt said.
“We will have all the phones manned so people should be able to get through,” she added.
With all the talk about “poll watchers” being recruited for this election, Eckhardt said no requests for poll watchers have been submitted to her office.
“Election workers know that they need to let them know they are not allowed,” she said. “There is extreme interest in this election, we are definitely seeing people voting for the first time in 15-20 years. People have a definite interest in expressing their political rights.”
Eckhardt said the response from election workers has been “really awesome” as they prepare for Election Day.
“We’ve asked all workers to wear masks when dealing with the public, we’re marking areas for six feet for distancing, we’ll have hand sanitizer at the entrance, we’ll sanitize pens, we’ve sent plenty of supplies to clean during the day, we’ll be cleaning booths, tables, door handles,” she noted.
Eckhardt said the county is prepared for more crowds, with one extra poll worker at each location.
“We just ask the public for patience, there just may be some lines they have to deal with,” she added.