BLACKFOOT — Officials from Bingham County and the City of Blackfoot gathered Thursday at the courthouse for a Local Emergency Planning Committee meeting, primarily to hear about the flood and snowpack outlook for the coming months.
While neutral weather patterns may be similar to what they were last year, higher variability in temperatures and precipitation are expected this time around, according to Vernon Preston, director of the National Weather Service in Pocatello.
Last year saw neutral weather patterns with weak El Nino conditions, the storm track remained to the south, and it was warmer and drier locally, Preston said.
“It warmed up, but then we saw more precipitation and record-setting snow,” he said. “We had a wet spring and a dry summer with a relatively quiet fire season,” aside from the Sheep Fire at the Idaho National Laboratory site which burned around 113,000 acres.
Wet and cool conditions in the spring along with proper management of the reservoirs helped keep the threat of flooding in check.
For the new water year which started Oct. 1, Preston said there hasn’t been much precipitation but it’s been very cold, seeing some of the coldest temperatures for October dating back to around 1892.
Conditions rebounded in November with dry conditions and above normal temperatures.
For December, Preston noted that storms have been coming through and have started to build up snowpack in the mountains. The water supply in the Upper Snake River system is around 68 percent capacity, slightly above last year around the same time, he added.
“We’re not anticipating a drought in this area,” Preston said. “As for what’s coming up, we see a winter storm coming and there may be a few flurries, but then we’ll see a gradual warmup.”
The Christmas forecast calls for some snow Christmas Eve, with average temperatures for the new year.
The variability comes in the winter outlook, with the neutral pattern bringing wet conditions but shifting between cold and relatively warm temperatures.
The temperature trends appear above normal along with above normal precipitation.
For the spring, forecasters see a dominant ridge of high pressure starting, advising water users to start getting water in the canals earlier.
“I do see the potential for an active fire season,” Preston said.