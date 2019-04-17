BLACKFOOT — The Snake River may look frighteningly high in some places this week, but officials are keeping a close eye on water levels and are taking steps to stay away from flooding conditions in the future.
The latest “teacup” diagrams with data from the Bureau of Reclamation (go to https://www.usbr.gov/pn/hydromet/) show Palisades Reservoir at 69 percent full, releasing water at 13,853 cubic feet per second (cfs).
Henry’s Lake is at 99 percent full, and Island Park is at 81 percent full.
Downstream, the reservoir at American Falls is 95 percent full, releasing at 10,212 cfs.
R. Scott Reese, emergency management director at the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, said Tuesday that the release was upped to 12,800 cfs, so the higher number showing Wednesday indicates that officials are preparing for warmer conditions meaning a steadier runoff.
“They’ve drafted down to 70 percent at Palisades, which takes into account the rain we’ve been been getting. They’re anticipating for the future,” Reese said.
Island Park’s snowpack is around 109 percent of average, around 122 percent above Palisades, he said.
“The warm weather will help creeks. We’re monitoring it pretty closely,” Reese added.
He anticipates that Palisades will have high water at about 10,000 cfs through a good portion of June and July.
The National Weather Service shows sunny conditions for today with a high near 64. Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 71 degrees, but after that the chance for showers goes up again with high temperatures from the low to mid-60s.