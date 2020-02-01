BLACKFOOT – Bingham County commissioners and other elected officials will be out of the county from Monday through Thursday this week attending the Idaho Association of Counties Midwinter Legislative Conference in Boise.
They will not only have the opportunity to have discussions with their counterparts from other counties, but meet with District 31 and other legislators and take part in four days of meetings, seminars, workshops, and panel discussions on a variety of topics starting at 8 a.m. Monday.
Topics on the IAC’s agenda include a workshop on how and when the personal interests of public officials might come into conflict with their public service responsibilities, changes to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, the importance of financial management and financial forecasting, leadership panels, and how to deal with economic change and growth, to name just a few.
They will also have the opportunity to attend various legislative committee meetings, including Intergovernmental Affairs, Justice and Public Safety, Transportation, and Health and Human Services.
Sam Hulse, chief deputy sheriff in Bonneville County, will present a workshop on crisis centers and what they mean to the counties.
In addition to the commissioners, County Clerk Pam Eckhardt, Treasurer Tanna Beal, Prosecutor Paul Rogers, Sheriff Craig Rowland, Coroner Nick Hirschi, and people from the information technology department will be attending.