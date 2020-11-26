BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Public Works Director Dusty Whited, Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen, and Sheriff Craig Rowland met with the county commissioners on Monday to discuss the addressing issue in the county as well as the ordinance that incorporates it.
Whited started the discussion, saying he has conducted research surrounding the county’s ordinance for addressing and involved Olsen in the discussion because the two departments work in conjunction to assign and install address markers at homes in the county.
Whited said the county bought a large bulk amount of numbers for these markers nearly 10 years ago and will need to explore purchasing more if they wish to go forward with plans of fixing addressing and requiring them to be maintained.
Olsen said it is not uncommon for those who are issued an address on a newly built home to dispose of the marker shortly after moving in — completely unaware there is a county ordinance that requires these not only stay installed but also be maintained so emergency responders can find their location quickly and easily.
Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, a former EMT and firefighter, explained that he understands the concern about finding an address quickly and having the address markers would be a big boon, but he also explained that when he was performing those roles, they had someone giving directions if there was a possibility that finding the location could be even remotely difficult. He admitted that the officers are in their cruisers alone and do not have a co-pilot on board with them, leaving dispatch to try and provide detailed directions if the location’s address could be deemed difficult.
Rowland stated that the address system in the county has been an issue for years and the last time they did any form of re-addressing was nearly 10 years ago and there was a substantial amount of pushback from residents in one area. He furthered his point by stating that in the past, it would have to be made known to a county deputy responding to a call in Basalt that they were made aware that the call was in Basalt because their grid was not in line with the county’s. The addressing committee at that time decided to re-address the entire town site of Basalt, which was handled by someone working on their Eagle Scout project.
Now, nearly 10 years later, the county along with the City of Blackfoot and other potential cities in Bingham County may work in conjunction to formulate a single-addressing grid so emergency response can be as quick and accurate as possible. The question about using their spotlights on cruisers to find an address listed on the home was posed, but Rowland said when his officers are left to resort to doing so, they receive countless complaints from the residents wanting to know why the officers were spotlighting their homes. He went as far as to offer the help of his deputies to install the address markers because of the benefit it has to his office when one of them needs to respond immediately to a call.
Rowland took an educational stance on the addressing problem that even though it is listed as a misdemeanor when people do not maintain or destroy or dispose of their markers, it is better to try and share the information and encourage people to keep these markers in good standing not because it is a crime but rather because it could be the difference between saving someone’s life or arriving late. Commissioner Jessica Lewis along with Manwaring agreed with this stance, with Olsen and Whited agreeing with educating the public in as many ways as possible.
The commissioners passed a resolution to purchase more numbers and markers to begin installing the address signs as soon as possible.