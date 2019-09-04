POCATELLO — California punk rock band The Offspring is coming to the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot tonight, and their setlist could include a song that hits home for many southeast Idahoans.
Titled “It Won’t Get Better,” the song is about the opioid crisis that has plagued not just Idaho, but also the entire country and the world, according to Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman, The Offspring’s lead guitarist and backing vocalist.
“I think this is one of the first times when rural areas are suffering more (from the opioid crisis) than urban areas,” Wasserman told the Idaho State Journal during a phone interview last week. “Usually you think of drugs being an urban problem, but that is just not the case anymore.”
And while Wasserman said a gig at a state fair in rural Idaho is not quite the appropriate venue for songs from The Offspring’s second full length studio album titled “Ignition,” fans can expect to hear a plethora of titles included in the band’s 1994 breakout album “Smash” and subsequent albums.
“I don’t think we will do anything off of ‘Ignition,’ not at a state fair,” Wasserman said. “We usually go hit heavy, but we will throw some deep cuts in there for the true fans as well — basically a bunch of stuff off every record since ‘Smash.’”
The Offspring is a band with global name recognition, one that has been credited in part with resurrecting mainstream interest in punk rock music. Over a 35-year span, The Offspring have performed over 1,100 shows around the globe and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.
Not many of their 1,100 shows have happened in Idaho, however, let alone at a state fair in Blackfoot. But that sparsity is one reason Offspring shows in rural America truly rock, Wasserman said.
“Many times fans are starved for good music,” Wasserman said. “I don’t know how many bands are playing in Blackfoot, Idaho, but I would imagine it’s not very many. And probably large parts of the year they don’t get any bands that come through that area, so it’s gonna be a ton of fun.”
Coming off a recent tour in Europe — one that Wasserman says was mostly festival performances and probably one of best European tours the band has ever had — Offspring recently announced it’s joining forces with fellow punk-rock mainstay Sum 41 to co-headline a fall 2019 Canadian tour.
And while they’re out on the road away from home, members of the band — Wasserman, rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Dexter Holland, touring bassist Todd Morse and drummer Pete Prada — each have one special place or item atop their list of things to experience.
“Dexter is big into saunas,” Wasserman said. “In some places they have these Russian baths where it’s like a sauna and they beat you with these birch branches or whatever. Yeah, that’s his thing. Todd is really into finding the best vegetarian place, and Pete and I just like beer and wine; that’s about it.”
Also slated in the fall of 2019 is the release of The Offspring’s latest album, a project Wasserman says the band has been working on for the past seven years. Though the 2015 single “Coming for You” is slated for release on the new album, Wasserman said it’s not in the current tour rotation.
“We have the record done and are working on a distribution deal right now,” he said. “When that comes out we will probably put ‘Coming For You’ back in the rotation.”
Fans in attendance today will surely hear The Offspring’s bread and butter tracks — “Self Esteem,” “Come Out And Play (Keep ‘Em Separated),” “The Kids Aren’t Alright” and “You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid.” Because the songs have become popular punk rock anthems over the past three decades, Wasserman said the band relies heavily on in-ear monitors to not only stay on track, but to also preserve what hearing they hold onto still.
“The in-ear monitors really help,” he said. “We are doing that to try and save our hearing, too. I already have tinnitus really badly, so I am trying to save what hearing I have left. They also really help us stay on with Pete. Some songs I will have a little click in my ear, like the intro to ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright.’ ‘Americana’ as well, but I can usually hear Pete pretty well on that one. But once people start clapping and singing along there is just a lag. They get off and it could really be tough for us.”
Although Holland, the band’s primary songwriter, was not available for an interview last week, Wasserman spoke about what goes into making new Offspring music and how the band’s creative process fluctuates.
Wasserman provided insight into what inspired the lyrics behind “Come Out And Play,” one of the few songs in which lyrics preceded the instrumentals, he said.
“Usually music always comes first, but sometimes there will be a line that sticks out to us. ‘Keep ‘Em Separated’ was one of those lines that Dexter had in his head. It really came from him working in the lab at school with two Erlenmeyer flasks that had chemicals in them and they were both super hot,” said Wasserman, referencing the time Holland spent studying at the University of Southern California, where in 2017 he finally finished his Ph.D. program in molecular biology that he put on hold during the band’s early years.
“The flasks were not cooling off very fast so he realized that if he separated them, they would cool off much faster. That’s where he got the line and he made it about the big gang problems in Los Angeles and Orange County at the time. Kids that grew up on one block were at war with the kids on the block over. It was like they had way more in common than they did apart, but they were just shooting each other up and it’s a shame that you had to keep them separated.”
It takes a great deal for a band to stay together for decades, and even more for said band to remain relevant, but after 35 years touring and pumping out composition after composition, Wasserman says it’s easy when you love what do.
“Touring and playing live is just too much fun,” he said. “We love getting in the studio and trying to come up with new Offspring songs. There is a certain kind of music that we love — heavy bass drums, guitar and that aggressive attack, but at the same time something you can sing along to. When we get it right it is such a great feeling.”
And when people ask him how he can continue making music for so long, or how it can still be fun for them, Wasserman replies, “I get to play for a living. Literally, I go out and play music for a living.”
Tickets to The Offspring show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. today are available at the following link: funatthefair.com/entertainment/nighttime-grandstand-events/the-offspring. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. VIP and GA Standing seats are first come, first served.
“I hope not a riot, but controlled chaos is a ton of fun,” Wasserman said about what type of energy he expects tonight. “We want to take it to the edge and just bring it back before it rolls over the cliff.”