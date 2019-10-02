BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council churned through a dense agenda in a fast 55 minutes on Tuesday evening.
Items included a new dumpster law, two zoning approvals, a revision to the sewer use ordinance, graphic designs for Blackfoot’s new police vehicles, approvals for the urban renewal budget and an extension of the South Broadway sewer for a new development.
NEW DUMPSTER LAW
City Attorney Garrett Sandow presented a newly-proposed dumpster law to replace what is currently in the city’s code (ordinance 9-5-7(A)) regarding dumpsters and roll-away cans. “These are changes to the ordinance on where dumpsters get placed. There have been issues with dumpsters blocking sidewalk and creating ADA issues along with other problems,” he said. ADA refers to the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.
The city council approved the new law, which includes the following provisions:
- The city’s sanitation department is the authority which determines the location of where dumpsters and roll-away cans will be placed for garbage collection.
- The sanitation department will not place dumpsters or roll-away cans in city right-of-ways.
- Dumpsters will be placed only on surfaces like asphalt or gravel where sanitation vehicles can move freely and safely, without overhead obstructions like branches or power lines.
- Dumpsters and roll-away cans will not be placed on sidewalks.
- Placement of dumpster or roll-away cans is not permitted on public property except on the day designated by the sanitation department for garbage collection.
- If placement of dumpsters on private property is not feasible, the sanitation department may allow placement in alleyways.
- Large construction dumpsters can only be placed on a city street in the parking lane in front of a customer’s residence or business, but for not more than five days.
- Dumpsters are not allowed on street locations where parking is prohibited.
To give residents and businesses time to adjust to the new rules, the city will issue warnings violations through June of next year. Citations for breaking the new dumpster law will be issued starting on July 1, 2020.
S. BROADWAY SEWER
Rex Moffat, the head of the city’s sewer department, asked the council for approval to begin to plan the relocation of the South Broadway sewer line. The old six-inch clay sewer line was originally installed many years ago in such a way that it crosses under private property. Given its path through the middle of now-developed lots, it presents an obstacle to new development.
The trailer court north of the Arctic Circle has a new owner who is redeveloping the property. The old trailers are being removed and will be replaced with either new mobile or tiny home units. The property will be governed by the homeowners association which will maintain the grounds and future landscaping.The developer is also placing a laundromat on the property.
The South Broadway sewer line crosses under the lot at an angle and it presents an obstacle to finishing the renovation of the property. The developer has asked the sewer department if the city would be interested in sharing costs on the engineering design and relocation of the sewer line for the property. Moffat presented the developer’s request along with his own recommendation that the city investigate removing all of the old clay sewer south of Minor Street and replacing it with a modern eight-inch line.
“The old six-inch line runs down to the El Vaquero restaurant but crosses private property,” Moffat told the council. “It also takes a very long path to the treatment plant. … The way the city laid the old line down frankly prevents development.”
NEW SEWER ROUTE
Moffat suggested rerouting the line. Its current path runs at an angle under privately owned lots, then west down Minor Street and across Broadway, eventually snaking its way across the southwest side of town to the waste water treatment plant. Moffat suggested relocating it parallel and next to the railroad tracks, to hook into the sewer collection line that runs along Walker Street, a more-direct route which would use a lot less new pipe.
By removing the old clay sewer line under privately-owned lots, Moffat’s plan would also open up all the other properties on Broadway south of Minor Street to further development. Until the line is moved, current owners must work around the sewer running at an angle through the middle of their property.
Moffat estimated that relocating the line would cost $225,000 if the city did all the design and labor.
“The developer has asked the city to chip in on the costs since he has to move the sewer line in order to finish work on his property,” Moffat explained. “He’s six months in on a 24-month redevelopment project.”
IMPACT ON DEVELOPMENT
“Moving the sewer line would open the whole area to development,” Moffat added. “I’ve talked to Holly (Powell, city treasurer), and she said there’s room in my 2020 budget. It would come out of the capital improvement funds for the sewer department.”
During the discussion, Councilman Skip Gardner said, “We laid that line down. We have to move it.”
Councilman Bart Brown remarked, “Even at 50 percent cost-sharing, it’s a heck of a deal for the city.”
Mayor Marc Carroll added, “We need to clean things up in order to develop.”
The council voted its approval for Moffat to go forward in getting a firm cost estimate for the sewer relocation and for working with the developer on a proposal for cost sharing. They also directed Moffat to approach Union Pacific about locating a new sewer parallel to the tracks along the railroad’s right-of-way.
Any cost-sharing agreement with the developer must come before the city council before any work can proceed.
NEW POLICE VEHICLES
Because of the cost-cutting measures taken by the city during the 2018 and 2019 fiscal years, the Blackfoot police department did not replace any of its aging fleet for two years. There is provision in the 2020 budget to finally buy some new police vehicles.
Police Chief Scott Gay presented the designs for the new police vehicles to the city council at the Tuesday meeting.
“We’ve ordered the new police vehicles and we did all the graphic design ourselves,” Gay told the council. “The vehicles will be all white other than the graphics. It’s a fairly simple and clean look. All white also has the highest resale value.”
Gay added, “Some of our neighboring communities use a black and white design but that costs about $1,000 more per vehicle. We also saved additional money by doing our own graphics work. The first of the new vehicles will arrive around the end of November or the beginning of December.”
“Yes, just in time for snow,” the mayor commented.
BURA
The council also approved the 2020 budget for the Blackfoot Urban Renewal Agency. This agenda item did generate some commentary.
Council member Jan Simpson remarked, “I’ve been on city council for six years now and I’m still fuzzy on what BURA does and how they do it. … Looking at this budget, can someone please explain to me exactly what project-related expenses are?”
Sandow, who presented the budget to the council, responded, “BURA funds economic development grants, like those awarded for the Nuart Theater. They also give out blight removal grants. They will also award building facade improvement grants for businesses that match funds.”
After some further discussion, the council decided to invite BURA chairman Scott Reese to a future council meeting to give a presentation on BURA’s mission and finances.
OTHER BUSINESS
In addition to the relocation of the South Broadway sewer line, Moffat also approached the council on revising some of the language and some compliance details in of the city’s sewer use ordinance.
“We had what is called a pre-treatment compliance inspection by the Department of Environmental Quality,” Moffat explained. “There are items in the code than need to be fixed to comply with environmental laws. A lot of the changes are simply rewording so that our code matches up with the wording in the national and state codes.
“The changes also will bring us up to date on (state and national law regarding) backflow prevention devices and enhanced biological pre-treatment to remove phosphates and nitrates.”
The changes mainly effect the city’s waste water infrastructure and will have minimal impact on city residents; however, they need to be made to keep the city’s sewer use ordinance in compliance with state and national laws. The council voted to approve the changes.
The city council also approved a zone change of R-1 to R-2 for the lot at 1100 East Airport Road and for the property at 410 S. Meridian. The changes were recommended to the council by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The changes are minor in terms of the density of residences allowed: R-1 has a limit of six residences per acre and R-2 has a slight increase in the limit to seven per acre. R-2 does allow for the construction of split homes, townhouses and duplexes.