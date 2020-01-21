BLACKFOOT – Innocent pleas to two misdemeanor counts of battery have been entered before a magistrate judge on behalf of Justin Oleson, the Blackfoot attorney accused by the parents of two juvenile boys of manhandling them during last year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair.
Defendants in misdemeanor cases are not required to be in court for plea arraignment, and Oleson’s pleas were entered by attorney Jeromy Pharis. No date has been set for further proceedings in the case.
According to court records, Oleson -- a member of the fair board -- was a volunteer assisting fair security with crowd control at the pit area during the fair’s demolition derby when he came upon two boys in a pickup truck who didn’t have the proper credentials to be in the area. Oleson is accused of grabbing the boys and removing them from the truck.
According to the record, Blackfoot Police were summoned to the scene and, after interviewing Oleson, quoted him as saying he didn’t recall touching anyone, only that two juveniles were upset at not being allowed into the pit area and being made to walk to the grandstand.
No citations were issued at the time, and the charges against Oleson were filed four months later, reportedly at the insistence of the boys and their parents.
Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers recused himself from the case due to his close association with local attorneys, and Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs was called in as a special prosecutor. He in turn assigned the case to Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Twiggs, who said Tuesday the next step in the case will be a trial.