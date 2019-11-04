BLACKFOOT — A pair of good friends with a flair for finding bargains are putting that gift to good use as they open a new thrift store in Blackfoot.
Melissa Johnson and Ashley Barker opened Olive To Thrift at 123 W. Bridge St. Monday at 10 a.m.
The pronunciation of the name is a take on “I love to thrift,” going back to an inside joke shared at family dinners. The olive is meaningful enough to Johnson and Barker that they have tattooed olive branches on themselves.
It symbolizes their friendship, which is strong enough to make the leap into a joint business venture.
“We’ve known each other a few years now,” Barker said. “We love to go thrift store shopping together, so this is a pretty natural move for us.”
The two started putting the word out about the business coming to town back in September, with the store’s Facebook page going up the second week of September. What they’ve found with that has been a strong marketing tool.
The amount of support and feedback they’ve gotten since then has been very strong, they said.
They did some research and found that a thrift store was very much a need in town.
“Our niche is that we pick up donations,” Johnson said. “My husband (Wes Johnson) is willing to pick up donations. Outside the store, we have a storage unit full of items. People love the fact that we’re willing to pick stuff up, even in winter.”
The store can be contacted by calling (208) 201-8010 or by email at olivetothrift@yahoo.com. They can also be contacted on donations by sending a Facebook message to the store and they will schedule a day and time to pick up items, from Rexburg to Pocatello.
”It’s nice to have variety,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to have another place to go. We’ve had such a great, positive response.”
As a privately owned business, Olive To Thrift is not a non-profit entity and the owners say they plan on giving back to the community, whether it be through monetarily donating to local charities and/or organizations or by donating goods received to other local outreach programs that can put items to good use.
The business is in a former gymnastics and cheer location, and the owners have been working on the space since mid-September — painting, working on floors, adding a new wall.
As thrifty shoppers themselves, Johnson and Barker have even found store racks at stores that have closed in the area.
”We are such thrifty shoppers ourselves,” Johnson said. “It’s been a very fun adventure.”
The two have known each other for four years, having met through volunteer work for an organization that works with abused children.
They feel strongly that Olive To Thrift could be a sustainable business, and they were pleased with the amount of customers already coming through the door on their opening day.
”It’s been steady all day,” Johnson said Monday. “I think there’s only been four or five minutes that we didn’t have anybody in the store today.”
”It’s great to see the community appreciate us,” Barker added.
The two gave a lot of credit in making sure all bases have been covered in opening the business to Claudia Allen at the Small Business Development Center (idahosdbc.org) in Pocatello, noting that Allen went through all details from A-Z and helping them take advantage of resources that any small business can tap into.
Johnson said there are a lot of items the store can take as donations, but items they can’t take include mattresses, umbrella type strollers, cribs, car seats, older or nonworking electronics, large appliances, hot water tanks, tires, toilets, some building materials, furnaces, and hazardous waste such as pesticides, solvents, chemicals, and paint.
”We just took something we love doing anyway and hopefully we turn it into a profitable, sustainable business,” Johnson said.