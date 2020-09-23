BLACKFOOT – Tiffany Olsen addressed the Bingham County commissioners regarding her budget in the Planning and Development Department of the county on Tuesday.
Olsen wanted to explore the possibility of continuing the partnership with REDI to try and bring more business to Bingham County. She expressed that in the seven months she has held her position and worked with REDI, she feels it could be mutually beneficial to continue the county’s involvement with the program.
Olsen drew attention to an area in her budget for the remaining days of the fiscal year 2020 budget that would be more than enough to cover the cost to continue operating alongside REDI without conditions. Under normal circumstances, the decision to work with REDI involves longer time frames than one year, Olsen does not want to commit to anything longer than one year because she feels there needs to be results to ensure the money is not being wasted.
The amount of money Olsen was asking to reallocate in her budget is less than $3,000 a year and she is optimistic that it could be a lucrative opportunity for the residents of Bingham County as well as provide potential jobs for members of the community.
Commissioner Mark Bair made comments regarding the potential of seeing new business coming to the area, explaining how it could be a good thing for the county, but should be monitored so that if it is not providing the returns that are normally boasted that stopping the use of their service may be the next conversation regarding REDI. Olsen acknowledged the commissioners’ concerns, before moving on to explain that she feels if it can bring business to the area in this next year, the small dollar amount will not be missed because of the boon it provides to the area.