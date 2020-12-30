BLACKFOOT — A one-car rollover on Highway 91 south of Blackfoot about halfway between Blackfoot and the I-15 overpass sent the driver to Bingham Memorial Hospital shortly after noon Tuesday.
Law enforcement officers investigating the accident did not release any details of the accident, but the driver was transported by ambulance shortly after the crash. Details of injuries were not available at the scene.
There was one witness to the accident who spoke with Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies but declined to give any details to the Bingham News Chronicle.
The car may have lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. It veered off the road, taking out a power pole along the way. The top half of the pole was still attached to the power lines as the vehicle careened off the road and ended up on its side and appeared to be totaled.
The SUV rolled several times before coming to rest near the Union Pacific tracks just west of Blackfoot.