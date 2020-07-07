FORT HALL — One person died from injuries sustained in a vehicle-train collision Tuesday and two other people were seriously injured. The accident occurred on Sheepskin Road next to Highway 91.
According to a press release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes released at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, one female, 41-year-old Billie Jo Kaiyou of Fort Hall, reportedly passed away at Portneuf Medical Center. The other two individuals have been identified as 23-year-old Kayla Yupe and 22-year-old Cordell Tissidimit, both of Fort Hall. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
According to Randy’L Teton, public affairs manager for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Fort Hall Dispatch received a call at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday involving a vehicle and train collision at the Sheepskin Road and Highway 91 intersection. A white car was carrying three people, one adult male and two adult females. No identification was provided at the time of the report.
One female was flown to the hospital by Portneuf Air Rescue, one male was transported by Fort Hall EMS, and one female was transported by Pocatello EMS. All were taken to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Teton said.
Authorities in Fort Hall said the vehicle was heading east on Sheepskin Road across the tracks and the train was heading north when the collision occurred. The Fort Hall Police Department was assisted by FBI, Fort Hall Fish & Game, Idaho State Police, and an investigator from the Union Pacific Police Department.
Traffic was rerouted in both directions off the highway as emergency workers were at the scene.