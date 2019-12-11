“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” is yet another film that showcases the incredible talents of actor Tom Hanks. He has been so good in so many movies that have brought him Academy Awards as best actor and numerous nominations for best actor as well.
With two Academy Awards under his belt and five nominations for best actor overall, there is little left for Tom Hanks to do, and yet he undertakes a role that to be honest probably only he could pull off, as Fred Rogers from "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood."
The film opens with Hanks as Fred Rogers, beginning the day of one of his shows and the film pulls it off perfectly, from the removal of his jacket and replacing it with the standard sweater and then the same with the shoes, from his slip-on patent leather to a pair of deck shoes that would obviously be much more comfortable to walk around his set (office) in.
Hanks has the mannerisms and voice modulation down pat as you would expect and one could almost picture the character as being the real Fred Rogers, especially with his calm and deliberate speech patterns and discussion as if he were talking directly to you.
Every sentence was as positive a reflection of Fred Rogers as it could possibly be. But the film is about more than just Fred Rogers.
It involves the life of investigative reporter Lloyd Vogel and his dealings with his father, played by Chris Cooper. The senior Vogel, Jerry, was a less-than-good father and had abandoned Lloyd's mother when she was sick and dying. He was a philanderer and a heavy drinker and his appearance at Lloyd's sister's wedding resulted in Jerry getting drunk and then the two Vogels ended up fighting, giving us the reason for Vogel's inclusion in an episode of Fred Rogers' show.
Rogers continually points out that "it is okay" to be angry and to act out and to feel that way. Just as long as you are feeling better with time and that you eventually forgive. You don't have to forget, but it is important to forgive.
A lot of the movie dealt with exactly that and is directly related to the fact that Fred Rogers was an ordained minister and most of his show over the years was dealing with issues that his sons had growing up.
The writer Vogel pointed that out and that there were still things that Fred Rogers' sons would not discuss to this day.
The movie itself was very well done. It was well cast and discussed an important topic of today's society. The characters were all true to their real life characters and the plot and basis of the show was very well done and has some valid points with today's society as well.
Is the film exciting? Not really. Is it accurate? Yes, probably to a fault. Will the film make you want to rush out and look for it on DVD when it is released? Probably not, at least not this reviewer.
If you are looking for a fast-paced action type film, one that will take you away from your own life and plant you in something else, then this film will not be for you.
If you are looking for a factual rendering of life as Fred Rogers, then this one is perfect for you and you will likely enjoy the trip down memory lane.
I give the film a rating of 2½ stars on a five-star scale. Some will enjoy it, some will not. I fell right in the middle.
