While I am not a big fan of feature length cartoons, I know that they have their place in our reality and they are particularly popular with the little people in our lives. That is why I probably endure the “Frozens” and “Frozen IIs” of the world.
I can honestly say that I loved the mix between real actors and cartoon characters as we saw in what I consider a classic, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”
That all being said, the new movie just released by Pixar Studios, “Onward,” caught me somewhat by surprise. They took a premise that a lot of people would love to have happen to them and made a feature length cartoon of it. That premise being, would you love to spend just one more day with a loved one who has passed away? Any one of us would gladly take that trade, no matter what was involved.
In the case of “Onward,” it is two elf brothers played by the voices of stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland, who both did a fine job in their respective roles, where the brothers try and use an old spell to bring their father back for just one more day. When the spell goes awry, they then set off on a quest to find their deceased parent in order to get that one more day.
The whole movie is built around a magical spell that is offered to the boys by their mother, voiced by Julia Louis Dreyfus, presenting the boys with a magical staff and a gem that goes on the top of it and a spell to utter, but it all must be done exactly so and in their haste to make things happen, the boys, of course, only get about halfway through the incantation before they mess up and all that appears of their father is a figure from the waist down. That figure appears as a pair of khakis, weird socks and shoes, and so begins the quest to find the rest of their father.
They load up in an old van, complete with a unicorn painted on the side and off they go to complete their quest to find their father for that one last day with him.
The film was directed and co-written by Dan Scanlon, who is noted for his work with Monsters University as well as other films done in a fairly comical, whimsical manner and I am sure that it will be a big hit with about 85-90 percent of the audiences who go and see it. It is entertaining, but sometimes seems a bit disjointed as it jumps from scene to scene without properly preparing the audience for it. It won’t matter to the younger folks in attendance and this, like so many other movies of its kind today, will push a big box office and be a very popular film.
Mind you, there is nothing wrong with this movie, I just personally long for a much shorter “Bugs Bunny” or “Roadrunner” clip that I can laugh at and forget 15 minutes later. I am just old fashioned I guess and will have to learn to endure and enjoy this new film genre as it comes to us.
This film gets a high rating from me because when I viewed it, it was extremely popular with the younger folks and they were thoroughly entertained from start to finish. I give this film a 4.5 on a scale of 1-5. It is worth a look and if you have little ones, you must go and see this film.
