POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will present final design plans for the new I-15 Fort Hall Interchange (Exit 80) at an open house Wednesday.
The open house will run from 4-6 p.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Trail in Fort Hall. Community members are invited to stop by at their convenience to learn about the project, visit with project staff, and review final design plans. The open house will include maps and visualizations of the final design.
“Over the past year, ITD has been working together with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, the local community and the public to ensure the new design will serve the area for many years,” said ITD Project Manager Tara Capson. “We received an outstanding level of involvement from the community and have incorporated feedback into the final design plans.”
The new interchange will include:
- Two lanes in each direction with a center turn lane on the bridge over I-15.
- Longer and wider interchange ramps for increased safety and mobility.
- A ten-foot wide sidewalk for safer pedestrian and bicycle crossing.
- New bridges over Ross Fork Creek and the Town Lateral Canal.
- Lighting and landscaping features.
- Improved ramp configuration to accommodate large trucks.
- Improved irrigation culverts and cattle guards.
- Aesthetic elements provided by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes honoring their culture.
Construction of the interchange is expected to begin in 2022.
More information about the Fort Hall Interchange Replacement Project is available at itdprojects.org/forthall.