BLACKFOOT – For many years, Bingham County residents have enjoyed a casual relationship with their county commissioners, dropping by the commission office at will to discuss topics of any nature.
That relationship still exists, says commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring, but in a drastically altered form, due to Idaho’s Open Meeting law.
The Open Meeting Law requires that any meeting at which the commissioners could make some type of decision be placed on an agenda and posted in a public place for at least 48 hours, he said, adding “That’s so we can’t have a secret meeting.”
Some people are under the impression they can no longer just stop by and visit with the commissioners, he said, but they still may, depending on what they want to visit about.
“Some people drop by to say hello, and sometimes they just want to say thanks for something we’ve done, but if they need something that requires a decision by the commissioners, they have to contact the clerk and be placed on the agenda.”
Or, he said, if someone comes to their door, one of the commissioners will come out to talk to with them and learn whether they should be on the agenda. Either way, it means filling out a “Request For Meeting With The County Commissioners Form.”
Manwaring said the form is a benefit to both parties. “Knowing in advance what a member of the public wants from the commissioners gives us an opportunity to research the subject and come up with an answer if it’s something we’re unfamiliar with. That saves time for all of us,” he said.
But the public is still welcome to come in and listen to what’s going on in the commission chambers during regular meetings, he said. “Everybody is welcome here, including the media, except for executive sessions, which are usually about personnel.”
He said the commissioners began following the Idaho Code covering county commissioner duties and the Open Meeting Law more closely some time ago, and while that may be an inconvenience to some, it’s still necessary. If anyone desires to check it out, he said the law is covered in IC 74-201 through 208.
Manwaring said Chase Hendricks, civil deputy in the prosecuting attorney’s office, has been steering the commissioners through the legal waters and is helping them clear up some things in the county that have been neglected over the years.
Hendricks said one of those things is the sale of land that was taken by the county on tax deeds as far back as the Great Depression.
“The county owns around 1,000 acres that came to it when people were unable to pay their property taxes,” he said. “We would like to get it off the county’s hands.” The land for sale is advertised in a local newspaper, he said, and anyone is welcome to bid on it.
The commission agenda is posted on the door outside their office at the courthouse.