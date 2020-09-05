The difference in the crowds at the opening day of the 2020 Eastern Idaho State Fair Friday was dramatic, both in the food area and the grandstands to watch the 4-H working ranch horse show. With restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event running through Tuesday is a “very limited edition” of the fair with the 4-H livestock shows and sale, two nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, and the “Fair Food Fix” with 15 concessionaires on hand daily. 4-H livestock shows are closed to spectators with families of exhibitors only being able to attend. A daily schedule for the fair can be found in the Community Calendar.