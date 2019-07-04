BLACKFOOT — No member of the public showed up Wednesday to comment during the first reading of amendments to Title 7 Chapter 3 of Bingham County’s ordinance covering Public Right-of-way Standards and Approaches for county roads.
County Commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring read the subdivision with only Public Works Director Dusty Whited and Deputy Prosecutor Chase Hendricks present. Whited, who assisted Hendricks in crafting the amendments to the ordinance, said the public will have two more chances to comment on the changes because the ordinance must be read three times before it is signed and published.
The second reading will be at 9 a.m. on Monday and the third at 8 a.m. on July 15 in the county commission chambers.
The amendments in the ordinance are intended to regulate the use of county rights-of way by developers and owners of property in residential subdivisions located in the county. A residential subdivision is defined as a development of five or more lots of less than one acre.
It specifies how approaches and driveways entering county roads can be constructed; the placement of where and how mailboxes can be located — many of which are currently located on the county rights-of -way; place restrictions on anything, such as vegetation, that obstructs or hinders the visibility of motorists; requires developers to install ribbon curbing on approaches; when permits are required; property owners’ responsibility; and the penalties for non-compliance.
Hendricks and Whited said they hope the public will take advantage of the opportunity to comment on the amendments before they’re finalized. Too many people are not interested in these things until it affects them directly, they said, then it’s too late to complain.